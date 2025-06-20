Targeted nanoparticles enable in vivo production of CAR T cells for cancer therapy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)Jun 20 2025

Researchers present a new method to safely and preferentially generate CAR T cells directly inside the body using targeted lipid nanoparticles that deliver mRNA directly to T cells. The approach showed rapid and sustained immune reprogramming in preclinical models, highlighting its promise for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. Adoptive immunotherapy, which harnesses a patient's own immune cells to treat disease, holds immense therapeutic potential. Among its most prominent forms is CAR T cell therapy, in which T cells are genetically engineered to recognize and attack tumor cells. However, because CAR T cells are generated outside the body, these therapies are complex, costly, and dependent on specialized medical infrastructure. To overcome the hurdles of traditional CAR T cell therapies, Theresa Hunter and colleagues developed a new strategy for generating CAR T cells directly inside the body using targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNPs) that carry a desired mRNA cargo. The use of mRNA in this approach should avoid the risk of permanent genetic alteration because, unlike DNA-based methods, mRNA does not integrate into the T cell genome.

A major obstacle in delivering mRNA with lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), however, is their tendency to be absorbed by the liver's reticuloendothelial system, which filters out foreign particles from the bloodstream. To address this, Hunter et al. designed a specialized ionizable lipid (L829) and used it to create LNPs targeted to CD5, a protein found on T cells. When tested in mice, rats, and cynomolgus monkeys, these CD5-L829-tLNPs showed reduced liver uptake and more precise delivery to T cells, demonstrating improved targeting and biodistribution. To evaluate the efficacy of the system, the authors used blood samples from humans with autoimmune disease and showed that patient-derived T cells could be engineered with similar efficiency to those from healthy donors and that they could successfully eliminate the patients' B cells. In mouse models engrafted with human immune cells, a single dose of the tLNPs led to rapid, targeted B cell depletion within hours, with effects lasting up to two weeks. In a leukemia xenograft experimental model, repeated dosing of the tLNPs produced near-complete tumor clearance, underscoring the potential of this in vivo approach for treating both cancer and autoimmune conditions.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)

Journal reference:

Hunter, T. L., et al. (2025) In vivo CAR T cell generation to treat cancer and autoimmune disease. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.ads8473.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New switchable CAR-T therapy enters phase 1 trial for advanced breast cancer
Researchers identify cellular hotspots that trigger ferroptosis
Low-dose vitamin D supplements can increase effectiveness of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients
FDA approval of pembrolizumab marks major shift in head and neck cancer treatment
Statins could reduce breast cancer mortality by a fifth
BRCA mutations sharply increase risk of implant-associated lymphoma
Understanding long-term challenges for older breast cancer survivors
Rare pancreatic cancer patients show remarkable outcomes with immunotherapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Single-dose of psilocybin shows long-term relief for depression in cancer patients