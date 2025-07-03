Study reveals high rates of distracted driving among teenagers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass General BrighamJul 3 2025

A new study from Mass General Brigham researchers offers a stark reminder of how pervasive cell phone use while driving is among young people. The study team developed and disseminated a questionnaire to over 1,100 participants and conducted 20 interviews for high school students to identify the factors influencing them to engage in distracted driving. They found an average of 21% of teen drivers drive distracted and share other insights behind the behavior. Their results are published in Traffic Injury Prevention.

Driving distracted doesn't just put the driver at risk of injury or death; it puts everyone else on the road in danger of an accident. The findings from the study give us insights into the perceptions and beliefs from teenage drivers, which can be used to help create effective interventions to prevent distracted driving."

Rebecca Robbins, MSc, PhD, lead author of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women's Hospital

The interviews and questionnaire responses indicated many young drivers believe their peers drive distracted, highlighting the perceived social norm of the behavior.

"We found that while young drivers recognize the advantages of using smartphone features like GPS, they also understand the heightened risk of accidents associated with distracted driving," said Robbins. "Encouraging the use of 'Do Not Disturb' mode, keeping phones out of reach and ensuring teens get adequate sleep are effective strategies to mitigate this dangerous behavior."

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

Schmickler, J. M., et al. (2025). Designing and validating a questionnaire to understand beliefs, intentions, and behaviors relating to distracted driving in young people. Traffic Injury Prevention. doi.org/10.1080/15389588.2025.2493301.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers uncover how bacteria hijack tick cells to survive and spread
New insights into programmed cell death could offer relief for inflammatory bowel disease
Parse Biosciences GigaLab to support Mount Sinai researchers in generating one of the largest Alzheimer's and Parkinson's single cell datasets
Common autoimmune drug shown to help patients with giant cell arteritis
N2 deep sleep powers your next aha moment, study reveals
Single-cell transcriptomes of immune cells offer insight into juvenile idiopathic arthritis
Sleep deficiency worsens pain mechanisms in migraine sufferers
Study finds multimorbidity in nearly half of hospital patients in Malawi and Tanzania

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Sleep patterns change with geography, seasons, and daily schedules