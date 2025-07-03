Study reveals high rates of distracted driving among teenagers

A new study from Mass General Brigham researchers offers a stark reminder of how pervasive cell phone use while driving is among young people. The study team developed and disseminated a questionnaire to over 1,100 participants and conducted 20 interviews for high school students to identify the factors influencing them to engage in distracted driving. They found an average of 21% of teen drivers drive distracted and share other insights behind the behavior. Their results are published in Traffic Injury Prevention.

Driving distracted doesn't just put the driver at risk of injury or death; it puts everyone else on the road in danger of an accident. The findings from the study give us insights into the perceptions and beliefs from teenage drivers, which can be used to help create effective interventions to prevent distracted driving." Rebecca Robbins, MSc, PhD, lead author of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women's Hospital

The interviews and questionnaire responses indicated many young drivers believe their peers drive distracted, highlighting the perceived social norm of the behavior.

"We found that while young drivers recognize the advantages of using smartphone features like GPS, they also understand the heightened risk of accidents associated with distracted driving," said Robbins. "Encouraging the use of 'Do Not Disturb' mode, keeping phones out of reach and ensuring teens get adequate sleep are effective strategies to mitigate this dangerous behavior."