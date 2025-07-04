Herbal extract from Caryota maxima extends lifespan through lipid metabolism

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Geroprotectors that delay aging have substantial potential for preventing and mitigating age-related diseases.

Natural products derived from traditional herbal medicines are promising candidates for geroprotector discovery, because of their multi-target mechanisms and preventive health benefits.

Through screening of 836 Chinese herbal medicine extracts, it was identified that the leaf extract of Caryota maxima (JM13001) significantly extended lifespan and healthspan in Caenorhabditis elegans. JM13001 increased total lipid content and upregulated mono-unsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), which are known to contribute to longevity. JM13001 exerted its effects through DAF-2 signaling, thereby promoting lipid accumulation and extending lifespan in nematodes.

Notably, the lifespan-extending effects of JM13001 were abolished after the loss of key enzymes responsible for converting saturated fatty acids to MUFAs or after oleic acid supplementation; therefore, its geroprotective effects are dependent on MUFAs.

Chemical analysis revealed that JM13001 contains flavonoids such as rutin, isoquercitrin, and kaempferol-3-O-rutinoside, among which rutin alone was sufficient to reproduce the anti-aging and lipid accumulation promotion effects of JM13001 through DAF-2 signaling.

This study identifies a novel geroprotective herbal extract and its active ingredient, thereby providing insights into the anti-aging mechanisms of natural geroprotectors via MUFA metabolism regulation.