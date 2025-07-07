Positive emotions enhance memory for neutral images

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society for NeuroscienceJul 7 2025

How do emotions influence memory? In a collaboration between Hangzhou Normal University and Nanjing Normal University, Xi Jia led a study to explore whether emotions shape how well people remember meaningless, or neutral, images. 

As detailed in their new JNeurosci paper, the researchers recorded the brain activity of 44 study participants as they viewed meaningless images of squiggles followed by images meant to evoke positive, neutral, or negative emotions. Researchers presented each squiggle–emotional image pair to participants three times. During image pair learning sessions, positive emotions promoted brain activity that could predict how well participants remembered the squiggles a day later.

Thus, according to the authors, positive emotions during learning promote brain activity associated with better memory performance. 

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

Pan, R., et al. (2025) Positive Emotion Enhances Memory by Promoting Memory Reinstatement across Repeated Learning. JNeurosci. https://doi.org/10.1523/JNEUROSCI.0009-25.2025.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Brain stimulation restores synaptic plasticity in Alzheimer’s mouse model
Glycogen metabolism in neurons emerges as key to fighting Alzheimer's
New MRI technology reveals brain metabolism in unprecedented detail
Experimental medication sensitizes glioblastoma to treatment and blocks tumor spread
New brain scan tool predicts aging speed and dementia risk
Early life exposure to PFHxA may impact male brain development
New strategy enhances immunotherapy effectiveness against glioblastoma by utilizing gut microbes
Prebiotics may boost brain GABA through gut microbiota

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Alzheimer’s protein found to drive lung cancer spread to the brain