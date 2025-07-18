MicroRNAs emerge as key players in soft tissue sarcoma

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
OncotargetJul 18 2025

A new editorial was published in Volume 16 of Oncotarget on July 16, 2025, titled "microRNAs in soft tissue sarcoma: State of the art and barriers to translation."

In this article, Elizaveta K. Titerina, Alessandro La Ferlita, and Joal D. Beane from Ohio State University discuss the role of microRNAs in soft tissue sarcomas (STS), a rare and diverse group of cancers that begin in connective tissues, like bone or fat. The authors explain how these small molecules regulate cancer-related processes and highlight their potential as non-invasive biomarkers for diagnosis and monitoring. They also outline the main challenges that need to be addressed before microRNA-based strategies can be used in clinical settings.

Soft tissue sarcomas include over 50 subtypes, making precise diagnosis and effective treatment difficult. The editorial describes how microRNAs influence cancer growth, spread, and response to therapies. Because microRNAs are stable in body fluids like blood and saliva, they could be used for early detection and to help guide treatment decisions. Such as, certain groups of microRNAs are linked to how patients respond to specific drugs, showing their potential as tools for precision medicine.

"For example, miR-17-92 and miR-106b-25 clusters have been associated with sensitivity or resistance to eribulin in STS."

The authors also explain that microRNAs could help distinguish between tumor types that are often difficult to differentiate, such as benign lipomas and malignant liposarcomas. Recognizing these differences is crucial for guiding treatment decisions. Specific patterns of microRNA expression in blood samples may enable clinicians to make quicker and more reliable diagnoses without the need for invasive procedures. Beyond their diagnostic role, microRNAs are also being explored as therapeutic tools, but applying microRNA-based therapies to patients remains challenging. These molecules can act as either cancer promoters or suppressors, depending on the environment, which complicates the development of safe and targeted treatments. However, new delivery methods such as lipid nanoparticles show promise in improving precision and safety.

Overall, microRNAs are emerging as an important focus in STS research, offering new possibilities for advancing diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment. As researchers continue to address the current challenges, these small molecules could become valuable tools in improving cancer care.

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

Titerina, E. K., Ferlita, A. L., & Beane, J. D. (2025). microRNAs in soft tissue sarcoma: State of the art and barriers to translation. Oncotarget. doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28754.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How 50,000 years of ancestry shaped India’s unique disease patterns
How underreporting masks the real impact of RSV in older populations
America slashes heart attack deaths but faces surge in deadly heart failure and arrhythmias
Scientists trace leprosy’s roots in South America back 4,000 years
EAGLE model predicts key lung cancer mutations from routine biopsy
Vegetables and dairy may lower endometriosis risk
Early-onset diabetes rates soar among young adults in Sweden
AI system matches diagnostic accuracy while cutting medical costs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Endometriosis linked to higher odds of autoimmune conditions