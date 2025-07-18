MicroRNAs emerge as key players in soft tissue sarcoma

A new editorial was published in Volume 16 of Oncotarget on July 16, 2025, titled "microRNAs in soft tissue sarcoma: State of the art and barriers to translation."



In this article, Elizaveta K. Titerina, Alessandro La Ferlita, and Joal D. Beane from Ohio State University discuss the role of microRNAs in soft tissue sarcomas (STS), a rare and diverse group of cancers that begin in connective tissues, like bone or fat. The authors explain how these small molecules regulate cancer-related processes and highlight their potential as non-invasive biomarkers for diagnosis and monitoring. They also outline the main challenges that need to be addressed before microRNA-based strategies can be used in clinical settings.



Soft tissue sarcomas include over 50 subtypes, making precise diagnosis and effective treatment difficult. The editorial describes how microRNAs influence cancer growth, spread, and response to therapies. Because microRNAs are stable in body fluids like blood and saliva, they could be used for early detection and to help guide treatment decisions. Such as, certain groups of microRNAs are linked to how patients respond to specific drugs, showing their potential as tools for precision medicine.

"For example, miR-17-92 and miR-106b-25 clusters have been associated with sensitivity or resistance to eribulin in STS."

The authors also explain that microRNAs could help distinguish between tumor types that are often difficult to differentiate, such as benign lipomas and malignant liposarcomas. Recognizing these differences is crucial for guiding treatment decisions. Specific patterns of microRNA expression in blood samples may enable clinicians to make quicker and more reliable diagnoses without the need for invasive procedures. Beyond their diagnostic role, microRNAs are also being explored as therapeutic tools, but applying microRNA-based therapies to patients remains challenging. These molecules can act as either cancer promoters or suppressors, depending on the environment, which complicates the development of safe and targeted treatments. However, new delivery methods such as lipid nanoparticles show promise in improving precision and safety.



Overall, microRNAs are emerging as an important focus in STS research, offering new possibilities for advancing diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment. As researchers continue to address the current challenges, these small molecules could become valuable tools in improving cancer care.