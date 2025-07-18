Study highlights gaps in preeclampsia risk assessment and aspirin use

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
MirvieJul 18 2025

A new study sponsored by Mirvie, which is the first to evaluate U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) guidelines for preeclampsia risk and aspirin prescription in a single, nationally representative, prospective population, found while high-risk factors had sufficient value in estimating risk, there's limited value for the moderate risk category - leading to nonspecific recommendations for aspirin use, a recognized prevention tool. 

This cohort study of 5684 participants, culled from the multi-center Miracle of Life prospective study, found the guidelines identified nearly 89% of pregnancies at increased risk of preeclampsia. 70.3% were in the moderate risk category, defined by maternal characteristics and broad demographics including age, body mass index, and race, while 18.5% were in the high risk category, which includes patients with conditions like chronic hypertension or prior history of preeclampsia.

The study findings suggest that the murkiness of moderate risk factors may influence clinicians' decisions regarding daily aspirin recommendations. While 82% of women with a high risk factor were recommended daily aspirin, only 37% of those with one or more moderate risk factors were given this recommendation. USPSTF, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) all endorse guidance to consider or recommend starting aspirin between 12 to 28 weeks' gestation for pregnancies with moderate risk factors. 

"Identifying 9 out of 10 women as at risk is not helping and overburdens care teams and pregnant patients, too," said Dr. Thomas McElrath, vice president of clinical development at Mirvie and a practicing maternal-fetal medicine physician at Mass General Brigham, as well as lead author of the study. "Physicians may be reluctant to prescribe aspirin when the majority of their patients fall into the moderate risk category. This is compounded by less than 25% compliance with aspirin use by patients in the moderate risk category." 

Most pregnant women in the study (70.3%) fell into the moderate risk category using the USPSTF guidelines, but having one or more moderate risk factors and no high-risk factors were not predictive of preeclampsia risk. Among individuals with 2 or more moderate risk factors but without any high risk factor, nulliparity was associated with modestly increased risk of preeclampsia (RR, 1.48; 95% CI, 1.35-1.62; P < .001); there was little or no association with obesity (RR, 1.11; 95% CI, 1.01-1.22; P = .048), Black race (RR, 0.95; 95% CI, 0.80-1.14; P = .63), and advanced maternal age (RR, 0.79; 95% CI, 0.65-0.96; P = .02).

"Rates of preeclampsia in the US have doubled in the past 15 years and continue to rise with no end in sight," said Kara Boeldt, a preeclampsia survivor and Founder and Executive Director of EndPreeclampsia.org. "The introduction of the USPSTF guidelines in 2021 didn't do anything to reverse course on the rise of preeclampsia. This important and eye-opening study highlights that we need new approaches that can predict who's truly at risk for preeclampsia, which can be so dangerous for moms and their babies. This is why I am incredibly encouraged and excited by the innovation being led by companies like Mirvie, which can finally offer some pregnant women and their care teams a clear, personalized prediction of their preeclampsia risk with a simple blood test during pregnancy."

The findings of this important study confirm the need for clear, objective measures of preeclampsia risk prediction, to motivate preventive care."

Maneesh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Mirvie

"With innovation like Encompass™, we can now deliver preventive care to the right patients at the right time and impact rates of preterm birth."

Source:

Mirvie

Journal reference:

McElrath, T. F., et al. (2025) Utility of the US Preventive Services Task Force for Preeclampsia Risk Assessment and Aspirin Prophylaxis. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.21792.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Energy waves on cancer cell surfaces linked to tumor growth and aggressiveness
How a simple blood test can forecast future health risks
Does pomegranate seed oil really help your heart? New research weighs the evidence
Neural stem cell grafts show promise for myelin repair in multiple sclerosis
Osteoblast estrogen receptor signaling found essential for bone integrity
Research reveals Ghanaian children face high cancer risk from local fish
Blood flow restriction can match gym gains without joint strain
Tirzepatide tops the charts for blood sugar and weight loss in type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Is fruit juice good or bad for diabetes? New research reveals a genetic twist