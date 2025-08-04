Double lung transplant patient completes 32-mile Manhattan walk

Just one year after receiving a lifesaving double lung transplant, a 58-year-old Cobble Hill resident accompanied and encouraged by his care team from Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn met his personal goal of completing "The Great Saunter," a one-day, 32-mile walk tracing the perimeter of Manhattan that is organized by the nonprofit environmental group Shorewalkers.

"I remember crossing that finish line and realizing, 'Wow, I truly pulled off something remarkable,'" said Craig Kanarick, a double lung transplant patient who is also the CEO of Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises.

Kanarick was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a rare and incurable lung disease, in February 2023. The degenerative condition scars the lungs and progressively robs patients of their ability to breathe; it has a typical survival rate of just two to five years without a transplant. Kanarick immediately began pulmonary rehabilitation at the Sunset Park hospital in May 2023 to improve his chances of qualifying for a transplant. But by late 2023, his condition had worsened significantly, requiring supplemental oxygen.

"I was constantly feeling fatigued," Kanarick recalled. "Even walking down the street became a challenge."

After a grueling winter, in March 2024, after just two days on the donor list, Kanarick received the call that would change his life: donor lungs were available. The transplant, performed by Justin C. Chan, MD, and Stephanie H. Chang, MD, at NYU Langone's Kimmel Pavilion, was a success. Within two months, Kanarick was back in Sunset Park for rehabilitation—and this time, it was not only to survive, but also to achieve his goals.

Over the following months, Kanarick's oxygen levels and overall pulmonary strength improved drastically. While still recovering from his transplant, Kanarick set an ambitious goal: to complete the Great Saunter, whose organizers seek to raise awareness of the disease and to raise support for PF Warriors, a nonprofit group of patients and caregivers supporting each other.

This past May, Kanarick—joined by one of his pulmonary physical therapists, Alani Harrison, PT, DPT, and dozens of his friends and supporters—achieved his goals and crossed the finish line, exhausted but triumphant.

"It was great to have somebody there who was optimistic and motivating and felt like I could achieve my goal," said Kanarick about having Harrison next to him for the entire walk. "It was invaluable to have Alani there to say 'I know your body. You can do this.'"

"To be right by Craig's side as he accomplished his goal was extremely rewarding," said Harrison. "I'm so happy for him and I saw firsthand the commitment and dedication he put toward achieving this dream."