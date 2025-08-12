Mount Sinai receives major grant for new initiative dedicated to reducing cancer care disparities

The American Cancer Society (ACS) has awarded The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai a $4.08 million grant to establish the Cancer Health Research Center at Mount Sinai, a new initiative dedicated to reducing cancer-related health inequities across New York City.

The Center aims to become a leading model for community-driven research that addresses disparities across the cancer care continuum, from prevention to end-of-life support. The primary goal of the Center is to conduct research focused on community-engaged navigation to address multi-level social determinants of health.

The center will collaborate closely with its community advisory board and its expanding network of trained Community Scientists to ensure that every research initiative is shaped by the lived experiences and needs of local residents.

We would like to thank the American Cancer Society for this grant, which allows us to conduct community-engaged research that addresses the social determinants of health and delivers solutions that reflect the priorities of the communities we serve." Melissa Mazor, PhD, MS, RN, Co-Associate Director for Community Outreach and Engagement at The Tisch Cancer Institute

"It was an honor to shape the vision for the Cancer Health Research Center at Mount Sinai," said Cardinale B. Smith, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator of the initiative and current Chief Medical Officer, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). "Although I remain at MSK, I am proud to continue collaborating with Dr. Mazor, who is taking a leadership role as the site lead. Her deep commitment to community engagement and health equity ensures that the Center's mission will thrive and make a lasting impact."

Among the goals of the Center will be to develop and implement innovative models of cancer care delivery that are community-delivered, culturally and linguistically concordant, and designed to address structural barriers to care. The Center will identify, develop, and propel new and/or established postdoctoral and faculty investigators committed to cancer health research. It will also expand and empower community scientists to translate research into actionable outcomes that reduce disparities and improve cancer care for all New Yorkers.

"This grant from the American Cancer Society is a powerful endorsement of the work we're doing at Mount Sinai to confront cancer disparities head-on," said Ramon Parsons, MD, PhD, Director of The Tisch Cancer Institute. "The Cancer Health Research Center will not only generate groundbreaking research; it will help reimagine how cancer care is delivered in communities that have long been underserved. We're proud to lead this national effort to create more just, equitable outcomes for every patient, everywhere."

The Center will begin work immediately, with the launch of three integrated research projects led by Jamilia Sly, PhD, Deborah Doroshow, MD, PhD, and Chris Woodrell, MD, MHS, with its full program expected to roll out over the next several months.