Mount Sinai receives major grant for new initiative dedicated to reducing cancer care disparities

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mount Sinai Health SystemAug 12 2025

The American Cancer Society (ACS) has awarded The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai a $4.08 million grant to establish the Cancer Health Research Center at Mount Sinai, a new initiative dedicated to reducing cancer-related health inequities across New York City.

The Center aims to become a leading model for community-driven research that addresses disparities across the cancer care continuum, from prevention to end-of-life support. The primary goal of the Center is to conduct research focused on community-engaged navigation to address multi-level social determinants of health.

The center will collaborate closely with its community advisory board and its expanding network of trained Community Scientists to ensure that every research initiative is shaped by the lived experiences and needs of local residents.

We would like to thank the American Cancer Society for this grant, which allows us to conduct community-engaged research that addresses the social determinants of health and delivers solutions that reflect the priorities of the communities we serve."

Melissa Mazor, PhD, MS, RN, Co-Associate Director for Community Outreach and Engagement at The Tisch Cancer Institute

"It was an honor to shape the vision for the Cancer Health Research Center at Mount Sinai," said Cardinale B. Smith, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator of the initiative and current Chief Medical Officer, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). "Although I remain at MSK, I am proud to continue collaborating with Dr. Mazor, who is taking a leadership role as the site lead. Her deep commitment to community engagement and health equity ensures that the Center's mission will thrive and make a lasting impact."

Among the goals of the Center will be to develop and implement innovative models of cancer care delivery that are community-delivered, culturally and linguistically concordant, and designed to address structural barriers to care. The Center will identify, develop, and propel new and/or established postdoctoral and faculty investigators committed to cancer health research. It will also expand and empower community scientists to translate research into actionable outcomes that reduce disparities and improve cancer care for all New Yorkers.

Related Stories

"This grant from the American Cancer Society is a powerful endorsement of the work we're doing at Mount Sinai to confront cancer disparities head-on," said Ramon Parsons, MD, PhD, Director of The Tisch Cancer Institute. "The Cancer Health Research Center will not only generate groundbreaking research; it will help reimagine how cancer care is delivered in communities that have long been underserved. We're proud to lead this national effort to create more just, equitable outcomes for every patient, everywhere."

The Center will begin work immediately, with the launch of three integrated research projects led by Jamilia Sly, PhD, Deborah Doroshow, MD, PhD, and Chris Woodrell, MD, MHS, with its full program expected to roll out over the next several months.

Source:

Mount Sinai Health System

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cannabis use disorder triples five-year risk of oral cancer
T cells use glucose to strengthen tumor attacking signals
AI technology advances early detection of glioblastoma progression
Early clinical trial supports MASL as a targeted oral cancer treatment
Mailing at-home test boosts colorectal cancer screening in adults under 50
Early screening linked to spike in early-stage colon cancer diagnoses
Starfish compound overcomes drug resistance in prostate cancer models
'Two-in-one' RNA molecule can simultaneously turn off two difficult-to-target cancer-related genes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
RSPO2 gene identified as key driver in metastatic prostate cancer