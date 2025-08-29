Researchers identify genetic toolkit to reprogram cells into immune sentinels

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Lund UniversityAug 29 2025

An international team led by researchers at Lund University in Sweden has identified the molecular tools needed to reprogram ordinary cells into specialized immune cells. The discovery, published in Immunity, could pave the way for more precise and personalized cancer immunotherapies.

The team has taken an important step toward harnessing the immune system to fight cancer. Their work describes how they identified a genetic toolkit that programs two powerful subtypes of dendritic cells – key sentinels of the immune system. Dendritic cells are a diverse group of immune cells that act as the body's "teachers", guiding the immune system to recognise and attack threats such as viruses, bacteria or tumours. Each subtype triggers different immune responses, adapting to the nature of the threat. Supplying patients with dendritic cells designed to target their cancer could make treatments more precise and powerful.

Understanding how this cellular diversity is generated during the process of development has long been a mystery. Scientists have known some of the so-called transcription factors – proteins that switch genes on and off – that control these cells' development, but how these factors work together to create different dendritic cell types has been unclear.

Now, the team of researchers behind this publication has carried out a systematic mapping of the routes to dendritic cell identity. By testing 70 different transcription factors and seeing how they could reprogram ordinary cells into dendritic cells, they identified two distinct toolkits that reprogrammed skin or cancer cells into powerful dendritic cell subtypes. Advanced gene analysis revealed that these factors, early in the process, open different parts of the genome and thereby determine the different cells' fate.

"Through cellular reprogramming, one cell type can be converted into another. We identified two specific combinations of three factors that act as tools to build two dendritic cell types: conventional type 2 dendritic cells and plasmacytoid dendritic cells," says Filipe Pereira, professor of molecular medicine at Lund University, who has led the research.

When tested in mouse cancer models, one engineered dendritic cell subtype triggered strong immune responses against melanoma, while others acted against breast cancer, in ways similar to their natural counterparts. While still in the early stages, the findings suggest that supplying patients with dendritic cells tailored to their cancer could, in the future, make immunotherapy more powerful and more personal.

Immunotherapy is one of the most promising areas in medicine, but many patients still do not respond. Our work shows that by generating specific dendritic cell types, we can better match the immune response to a specific cancer. This is an early step, but it points to the potential for truly personalised immunotherapy."

Filipe Pereira, professor of molecular medicine at Lund University

Related Stories

Beyond cancer, the discovery that dendritic cell diversity can be programmed may have applications in autoimmune diseases. Some dendritic cells naturally "calm" the immune system, and reprogramming toward these anti-inflammatory subtypes could one day help treat conditions where the immune system attacks the body.

The study provides the first systematic blueprint of the immune system's toolkit for dendritic cell reprogramming, a resource that may help researchers design better treatments for cancer and immune disorders.

Source:

Lund University

Journal reference:

Henriques-Oliveira, L., et al. (2025). Anchored screening identifies transcription factor blueprints underlying dendritic cell diversity and subset-specific anti-tumor immunity. Immunity. doi.org/10.1016/j.immuni.2025.08.001

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Combination treatment approach shows promise for hard-to-treat triple-negative breast cancer
Researchers identify molecular mechanism behind tamoxifen-related uterine cancer
Epstein-Barr virus protein enhances cancer gene activity in HPV-positive cervical cells
New formulation of chemotherapy drug opens doors to advanced cancer treatment options
New 'dual-mode' tracer agent enhances precision in prostate cancer procedures
SOX2 drives progression and therapy resistance in advanced prostate cancer
Gut bacteria provide key to identifying colorectal cancer from stool samples
Many advanced cancer patients receive treatments that conflict with their care goals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Eating more animal protein may slightly lower cancer mortality