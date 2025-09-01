AMALFI trial finds small increase in AF diagnosis with mail-based ECG patch monitoring

A mail-based atrial fibrillation (AF) screening programme with ECG-patch monitoring led to a modest long-term increase in AF diagnosis and anticoagulation exposure in older patients at moderate-to-high stroke risk, according to a late-breaking trial presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2025 and simultaneously published in JAMA (The Journal of the American Medical Association).

Explaining the rationale, AMALFI Chief Investigator, Professor Louise Bowman, from Oxford Population Health, United Kingdom, said: "AF is associated with an increased risk of stroke, but AF can be difficult to detect as it often occurs without symptoms and/or infrequently. Screening for AF has been proposed as a way to prevent strokes but many short or infrequent asymptomatic AF episodes may be missed. The advent of new monitoring technology has enabled longer-duration screening. The AMALFI trial was designed to assess the long-term efficacy of remote screening for asymptomatic AF in older individuals at increased risk of stroke using a 14-day continuous ECG monitoring patch."

In the investigator-initiated, parallel-arm unblinded randomized controlled AMALFI trial, eligible individuals were identified from 27 primary care practices in the UK via automated electronic health record searches. Participants were aged ≥65 years with a CHA2DS2VASc stroke risk score ≥3 for men or ≥4 for women. The key exclusion criterion was a previous diagnosis of AF or atrial flutter.

Participants were randomized 1:1 either to receive and return by postal mail an ECG patch monitor or to usual care (control). The primary outcome was the proportion of participants with the presence of AF in primary care records within 2.5 years after randomization, which was analysed using an intention-to-treat approach.

A total of 5,040 individuals were randomized. At baseline, participants had a mean age of 78 years, 47% were female and 19% had a prior stroke or transient ischaemic attack.

There was a modest increase in AF diagnosis at 2.5 years with the ECG patch. A post-randomization primary care record of AF was present in 6.8% of individuals in the intervention arm and 5.4% in the control arm (ratio of proportions 1.26; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.02 to 1.57; p=0.03). Patch-detected AF burden was bimodally distributed, with 33% of cases having 100% burden (the entire monitoring period was spent in AF), while 55% had an AF burden <10%.

At 2.5 years, mean exposure to oral anticoagulation was 1.63 months in the intervention arm and 1.14 months in the control arm (difference 0.50 months; 95% CI 0.24 to 0.75; p<0.0001). Stroke occurred in 2.7% of participants in the intervention arm and 2.5% in the control arm (event rate ratio 1.08; 95% CI 0.76 to 1.53).