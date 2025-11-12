Common gout drug shows promise in preventing heart attacks and strokes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
CochraneNov 12 2025

A widely-used, inexpensive gout drug could reduce heart attacks and strokes in people with cardiovascular disease, according to a new Cochrane review.

The review examined the effects of low doses of colchicine, a drug used to treat gout, and found no increase in serious side effects.

Cardiovascular disease is often driven by chronic low-grade inflammation, which contributes to recurrent cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes. Colchicine has anti-inflammatory properties that make it a promising option for people with heart disease. 

A promising effect on cardiovascular risk

The review included 12 randomized controlled trials involving nearly 23,000 people with a history of heart disease, heart attack or stroke. The studies looked at patients who took colchicine for at least six months, with doses of 0.5 mg once or twice a day. Most participants were male (~80%) and the mean age was 57 to 74 years old. Half received colchicine, while the other half received either a placebo or no additional treatment alongside their usual care.

Overall, those taking low-dose colchicine were less likely to experience a heart attack or stroke. For every 1,000 people treated, there were 9 fewer heart attacks and 8 fewer strokes compared with those not taking the drug. Whilst there were no serious adverse events identified, patients who took colchicine were more likely to have stomach or digestive side effects, but these were usually mild and didn't last long.

Among 200 people with cardiovascular disease – where we would normally expect around seven heart attacks and four strokes – using low-dose colchicine could prevent about two of each. Reductions like this can make a real difference for patients who live with ongoing, lifelong cardiovascular risk." 

Dr. Ramin Ebrahimi, co-lead author, University Medicine Greifswald, Germany

A new use for a long-established medicine

As cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, colchicine presents a promising inexpensive and accessible option for secondary prevention in high-risk patients.

"These results come from publicly funded trials repurposing a very old, low-cost drug for an entirely new use," says Lars Hemkens, senior author from the University of Bern, Switzerland. "It shows the power of academic research to reveal treatment opportunities that traditional drug development often overlooks."

The evidence is less clear when it comes to whether colchicine affects overall death rates or the need for procedures like coronary revascularization. The studies didn't provide any information to say whether the drug improves quality of life or reduces hospital stays. The authors stress that further research is needed in these areas.

Source:

Cochrane

Journal reference:

Ebrahimi, F., et al. (2025). Colchicine for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular events. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. doi: 10.1002/14651858.cd014808.pub2. https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD014808.pub2/full

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mapping how the heart heals after a heart attack
Tailored vitamin D regimens offer significant cardiac benefit
New study finds no increased risk of heart and brain infarctions for transgender women
Diabetes drugs semaglutide and tirzepatide show real-world heart benefits
Bleeding strokes strike earlier and harder in heavy drinkers
Common viruses sharply raise heart attack and stroke risk, major global review shows
Atrial dysfunction assessment tool may help identify stroke risk in people with ATTR-CM
Children face greater heart and inflammatory risks after COVID-19 infection than vaccination

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI algorithm paired with ECG sensors can accurately detect structural heart diseases