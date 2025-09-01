Brain pulsations driving glymphatic function differ in narcolepsy patients and healthy individuals

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of OuluSep 1 2025

A hormone produced by the brain, orexin, may play a central role in the functioning of the brain’s glymphatic system, which clears waste, according to a new study from the University of Oulu.

Published in the high-profile journal PNAS, the study examined how the pulsations driving the brain’s glymphatic clearance differ in people with narcolepsy type 1 compared with healthy individuals. For the first time, the research directly compared the brain pulsations of narcolepsy patients with those of healthy individuals during sleep. The study included 23 participants with narcolepsy type 1 and a group of healthy controls.

Brain clearance involves three types of pulsation: cardiovascular pulsations generated by the heartbeat in the arteries, respiratory pulsations in the veins and cerebrospinal fluid spaces, and slow vasomotor waves in the walls of blood vessels. These pulsations, and the resulting brain clearance, are known to increase during sleep. Previous research has shown that all three types of brain pulsation are altered in people with narcolepsy type 1 compared with healthy wakefulness.

The researchers imaged the brains of narcolepsy type 1 patients and healthy controls using rapid functional magnetic resonance imaging. The results showed that, in awake narcolepsy patients, vasomotor pulsations did not differ in intensity from those in sleeping healthy individuals, but were clearly stronger in the narcolepsy group than in awake healthy participants. In contrast, heart- and respiration-related pulsations were weaker in narcolepsy.

Orexin may suppress brain pulsations

In narcolepsy type 1, the brain does not produce enough of the neurotransmitter orexin, which regulates alertness as well as physiological functions. According to the researchers, orexin may have a suppressive effect on brain pulsations, which could be linked to brain clearance.

This idea is also supported by previous observations showing that older narcolepsy patients have less harmful amyloid burden associated with Alzheimer’s disease than controls, and that drugs that inhibit orexin reduce harmful substances in the central nervous system.”

Matti Järvelä, Doctoral Researcher, Oulu Functional Neuroimaging Research Group, University of Oulu

Related Stories

Disruptions in brain clearance are believed to be associated with a range of diseases, including Alzheimer’s. The researchers suggest that it would be interesting in the future to study the effects of orexin-inhibiting drugs on brain pulsations and, through them, on brain clearance.

Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder that causes excessive daytime sleepiness and reduces quality of life, and for which there is currently no curative treatment.

The research was funded by, among others, the Research Council of Finland, the Jane and Aatos Erkko Foundation, and the EU’s JPND programme.

Source:

The University of Oulu

Journal reference:

Järvelä, M., et al. (2025). Orexin effect on physiological pulsations of the human brain. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2501578122

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Unlocking neuroglia’s potential to halt neurodegeneration and restore brain homeostasis
Scientists discover molecular brake that halts brain cell repair in multiple sclerosis
Research uncovers key role of the brain's blood flow dynamics in Alzheimer’s disease
Research sheds new light on depression’s biological roots
Can the gut microbiome adapt to protect the brain after stroke?
Cognitive behavioral therapy linked to increased grey matter in emotion processing regions
Breathwork may mimic psychedelic effects through brain changes
History of traumatic brain injury tied to greater chance of malignant brain tumors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Chronic neuron overactivation may drive Parkinson's disease progression