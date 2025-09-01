Depressive symptoms may interfere with learning to actively avoid unpleasant events

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society for NeuroscienceSep 1 2025

Depression alters how people pursue rewards, but, conversely, whether depressive symptoms influence how people learn to avoid nonrewarding, unpleasant events is less clear. Ryan Tomm and colleagues, from the University of British Colombia, addressed this question in their eNeuro paper to shed more light on the relationship between depression and learning. This work brought together researchers from preclinical, cognitive, and clinical backgrounds, building stronger connections across fields to better understand the mechanisms of depression. 

The researchers developed a behavioral task for study volunteers based off rodent research that involves participants listening to sounds while looking at a screen with visual cues signaling sounds to come. Participants learned to avoid unpleasant sounds either by actively responding or withholding responses to cues. From a sample of 465 participants with a wide range of depressive symptoms from low to severe, the researchers found that people with more severe symptoms struggled to learn to actively avoid aversive sounds compared to those with less severe symptoms. However, once they did learn the task, their ability to actively avoid unpleasant sounds matched those with less symptoms. Thus, according to the authors, depressive symptoms may interfere specifically with learning to actively avoid unpleasant events, rather than with avoidance more broadly. 

What we still don't know, is how depressive symptoms affect avoidance when people continue to learn after being proficient at an avoidance task, or in more complex situations where the best way to avoid something is unclear. As we actively explore these questions, we hope our work will provide a deeper understanding of how depression shapes avoidance behavior across different contexts."

Ryan Tomm, University of British Colombia 

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

Tomm, R. J., et al. (2025). Depression levels are associated with reduced capacity to learn to actively avoid aversive events in young adults. eNeuro. doi.org/10.1523/eneuro.0034-25.2025

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New molecular mechanism offers hope for treating depression in the elderly
How shifting mindsets after catastrophes can promote mental and physical health
Changing the narrative on hormone-related mood disorders in women
Food insecurity found to directly cause anxiety and depression symptoms
Research sheds new light on depression’s biological roots
Australian teachers face severe stress and unmanageable workloads at alarming rates
Targeting vasopressin neurons alleviates postpartum depression
Eating more ultra-processed food links depression and diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals a strong link between early childhood adversities and depression in older Canadians