NYU Langone stroke team delivers lifesaving care with record speed

NYU LangoneSep 4 2025

When 72-year-old Richard Sabbagh collapsed in his Brooklyn home this past April, his son's quick action—and the rapid response of the multidisciplinary stroke team at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn—saved his life and got him back on his feet in record time.

The morning of his stroke, Sabbagh, a senior security supervisor at the New York Stock Exchange for nearly 44 years, knew something was wrong from the moment he stepped out of the shower. He began to experience sudden brain vibration and loss of movement on the left side of his body. His son Robert, a professional boxer who is unfortunately all too familiar with head injuries, recognized the symptoms right away and called 911. An emergency medical services (EMS) team from NYU Langone quickly responded. "They were moving so fast," Sabbagh said. "From the moment they walked in, you could tell they knew exactly what to do."

Paramedics Julia Mishiyeva and Keiji Shibata, who have worked for NYU Langone EMS for nearly 25 years combined, have seen countless stroke calls, but this case stands out as one where every step went right. Stroke calls demand rapid and precise action. When the pair arrived at Richard's home, Mishiyeva and Shibata instantly began a targeted assessment. Once Richard was safely moved to the ambulance, they administered supplemental oxygen and activated a stroke code before leaving the scene, alerting NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn's stroke team. This early coordination meant that a CT scanner was ready, along with lifesaving treatments, such as the clot-busting medication tenecteplase (TNK), that could be considered the moment he arrived.

"Time is brain," said Shibata. "When blood flow is blocked, brain cells begin to die, leading to permanent damage or worse. The sooner we act, the better the outcome. Richard's case showed how critical timing is." Both paramedics credit NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn's system for making the handoff seamless. At NYU Langone, a stroke alert is activated immediately—neurology, radiology, and the full team are ready in advance. "In Richard's case, everything lined up," Mishiyeva added. "The 911 call came quickly, we recognized the symptoms, and the hospital was prepared. That's what led to such a great outcome."

As soon as the ambulance pulled up to the Emergency Department doors, the team was ready to act. "The doctors were waiting for me as soon as we arrived and diagnosed the clot," Sabbagh said. The team prepared for a possible mechanical thrombectomy, but after administering the TNK, the blockage dissolved almost immediately, avoiding the need for further intervention.

Matthew D. Sanger, MD, a vascular neurologist at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, who oversaw Richard's care, credits the outcome to preparation and collaboration. "This was a textbook example of how our multidisciplinary approach—spanning neurology, emergency medicine, radiology, nursing, and therapy—sets us apart. We work together seamlessly to achieve the best patient outcome," he said, "and Richard is the perfect example of that."

Within hours, Sabbagh's symptoms had dramatically improved, and just two days after his stroke, he was discharged home and required no significant rehabilitation.

A stroke survivor once before, having had a transient ischemic attack seven years ago, Richard is now more committed than ever to his health. "Our most precious commodity is life. Our biggest enemy is death," Sabbagh said. "If it wasn't for the team at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn—the paramedics, the ER staff, and Dr. Sanger—I don't know where I'd be today."

Robert echoes that sentiment: "My father's care was nothing short of incredible. My advice to other families is simple: pay attention to the warning signs and don't waste time."

NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn is a Joint Commission-certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, recognized for providing around-the-clock advanced stroke care and accredited rehabilitation services, and has earned Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus, Target: Stroke Elite Plus, and Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll awards.

