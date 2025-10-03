Surgical hospital closures disproportionately hit poor and socially vulnerable communities

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American College of SurgeonsOct 3 2025

A new national study reveals that hospitals providing surgical care have closed at a significantly higher rate than new ones have opened, with closures disproportionately concentrated in communities with high levels of poverty and social vulnerability. The study highlights a growing disparity in access to surgical care. 

The research will be presented at the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2025 in Chicago, October 4-7. 

Researchers used American Hospital Association data to track hospitals performing at least 100 operations per year in 2010 and 2020. Between hospital openings and closures, they found a net decrease of 298 surgical hospitals nationwide. The study authors then used the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) to compare the socioeconomic characteristics of areas with hospital closures versus those with stable or new hospitals. 

We were surprised by just how big of a number it was. It is pretty startling to see such a drastic drop without adequate replacement volume, and it's concerning for patient access to care." 

Jesse E. Passman, MD, MPH, MSHP, lead author, general surgery resident at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Key findings  

  • Net loss of access: The number of geographic areas within a 15-minute drive of a surgical hospital decreased by 6.2%, and the areas within a 30-minute drive decreased by 3.7%. 

  • Targeted closures: Newly closed hospitals were disproportionately located in census tracts with lower median incomes and higher social vulnerability scores than areas with hospitals that opened or remained active. These areas were more than twice as likely to be highly socially vulnerable. 

  • Systemic strain: Study authors warn that closures create a "huge influx of patients to surrounding hospitals, straining the emergency departments and surgical departments." 

"One of the hidden things that gets lost in the shuffle is patient records," said senior author Heather Wachtel, MD, MTR, FACS, an associate professor of surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. "When a hospital closes, patients who had their care there may lose access to their health care records. Having that information is essential to their ongoing health care." 

Related Stories

The reasons for closure, while not directly studied, are likely economic, related to challenges in sustaining smaller hospitals and safety-net institutions that serve a high proportion of patients on government insurance, authors note. 

Impacts for patients and health systems 

The study underscores several critical consequences of hospital closures: 

  • Loss of medical history: Patients can permanently lose access to their medical records, leading to costly and dangerous duplicative testing, re-establishment of medical history, and a lack of crucial health information for new providers. 

  • Strain on surrounding systems: Remaining hospitals must absorb a sudden influx of new patients without established histories, stretching resources thin. 

  • Patients may forgo care: The increased burden of travel and finding new providers can cause some patients to delay or completely avoid seeking necessary medical or surgical care, allowing conditions to worsen. 

"For each one of these patients that actually shows up to our hospitals, I'm sure that there's a number of patients that don't," Dr. Passman said. "These conditions that could be handled and potentially cured surgically are now festering and becoming chronic problems." 

Co-authors are Jeffrey L. Roberson, MD, MBA; Sara P. Ginzberg, MD, MSHP; Jasmine Hwang, MD, MS; Gracia M. Vargas, MD; Rachel R. Kelz, MD, MSCE, MBA, FACS; Giorgos C. Karakousis, MD, FACS; and Vicky W. Tam, MA. 

Source:

American College of Surgeons

Journal reference:

Passman, J. E., et al. (2025) The Differential Impact of Surgical Hospital Closures on Socially Disadvantaged Populations, Scientific Forum, American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2025. 

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Massage Therapy Foundation funds CHOP study on pediatric irritable bowel syndrome
Firearm injuries cost U.S. hospitals billions and strain safety-net centers
Study validates deep learning model for predicting future lung cancer risk in Black population
Remote asthma monitoring keeps children out of the emergency department
CHOP researchers unveil framework for boosting children's oral health
Simple hospital menu changes could deliver major health and climate benefits
New 'GLed' tool enables real-time monitoring of T cell activity
Defibrillator drones cut response times in out-of-hospital cardiac emergencies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk achieves Level 2 Adult Trauma Center verification milestone