Massage Therapy Foundation funds CHOP study on pediatric irritable bowel syndrome

Massage Therapy FoundationSep 18 2025

The Massage Therapy Foundation (MTF) announces the award of a research grant to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The grant will support a three-year study entitled Myofascial Release Therapy in Irritable Bowel Syndrome led by Primary Investigators Maria Mascarenhas, MBBS and Alain J. Benitez, MD, MSTR.

The study aims to evaluate the impact of abdominal myofascial release (MFR)-a gentle, manual therapy-on symptom relief, quality of life, and bowel function in adolescents with constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C). This randomized controlled study pairs MFR with a novel, non-invasive Wireless Patch System to objectively measure gastrointestinal activity. By integrating patient-reported outcomes with real-time physiological data, the study aims to uncover both therapeutic benefits and underlying mechanisms of MFR. Findings could pave the way for safer, developmentally appropriate treatments for pediatric irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and establish new standards for non-invasive motility assessment. 

We're excited to explore how massage helps children and adolescents with IBS and to better understand how it works in the body. This research can help make massage a regular part of care, not just a nice addition to the care plan. It will support efforts to get insurance to cover the service, so more families can access the option."

Maria Mascarehhas, MBBS, pediatric gastroenterologist and Medical Director of the Integrative Health Program at CHOP

"This study exemplifies the power of interdisciplinary collaboration, bringing together researchers and skilled massage therapists to co-develop and deliver a practice-informed intervention for pediatric IBS-C. We're proud to support research that not only advances scientific understanding but also honors the expertise of massage therapy professionals in creating meaningful, patient-centered care," said Kim Kane-Santos, MTF President.

Funds for this groundbreaking research project were provided by the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), in alignment with their shared mission with MTF to advance the art, science, and practice of massage therapy.

"We are proud to support this groundbreaking research exploring myofascial release therapy for pediatric IBS-C. By combining manual therapy with innovative, non-invasive monitoring, this study exemplifies the kind of integrative, evidence-based care that can transform lives and advance the massage therapy profession," said Cindy E. Farrar, AMTA National President.

Source:

Massage Therapy Foundation

