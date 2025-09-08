Axxam and B'SYS partner to expand access to validated ion channel cell lines for high-throughput electrophysiology

Axxam S.p.A., a premier provider of integrated early drug discovery services, and B'SYS GmbH, a specialist in ion channel biology, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration focused on enabling access to validated ion channel cell lines for hit and lead identification through high-throughput electrophysiological screening.

B'SYS offers an extensive catalogue of engineered cell lines expressing a wide range of ion channels. Through this collaboration, Axxam will apply its deep expertise in biology and high-throughput screening to validate selected B'SYS cell lines on automated patch clamp platforms, including Axxam's SP384 systems.

This joint initiative provides pharmaceutical and biotech clients with a unique advantage: the ability to obtain validated, high-quality ion channel cell lines suitable for demanding drug discovery applications. These validated lines will undergo rigorous performance-based testing to ensure they meet the stringent criteria required for downstream high-throughput screening (HTS) campaigns.

Our collaboration with B'SYS builds on Axxam's long-standing expertise in the field of ion channels and electrophysiology. By combining B'SYS's specialized cell line portfolio with our HTS capabilities, we can deliver robust, ready-to-use cellular models that accelerate screening timelines and de-risk early-stage discovery." Ciriaco Maraschiello, CEO, Axxam

"Axxam's clear interest in accessing our validated ion channel cell lines confirms their quality and relevance. By validating selected B'SYS lines on Axxam's complementary high-throughput platforms, both companies benefit: Axxam broadens its offering, while B'SYS gains visibility and new licensing opportunities," said Daniel Konrad, CEO of B'SYS. "This collaboration fosters synergies in screening workflows and client outreach, enabling more robust and flexible solutions for ion channel drug discovery."