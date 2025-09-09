Fatty acids circulating in the blood predict bone mineral density from childhood to adolescence

A recent study by the University of Eastern Finland is the first to report that the fatty acid composition of blood and the enzyme activity associated with it predict the development of bone mineral density from childhood to adolescence. The results of the Physical Activity and Nutrition in Children (PANIC) study were published in the prestigious Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

The study included 480 children who were followed over eight years. Of the fatty acids in the blood, a higher proportion of dihomo-gamma-linolenic acid, nervonic acid and arachidonic acid were linked to higher bone density during the follow-up period. Higher activity in enzymes regulating fatty acid metabolism, such as delta-6 desaturase, was also linked to higher bone density. On the contrary, a higher proportion of linolic acid was associated with lower bone density.

Fatty acids affect bone health in complex ways

Different fatty acids can have either beneficial or harmful effects on bone health. Measuring fatty acids in blood circulation provides more detailed information on the fatty acids available in the body than an estimate based on food records, for example.

The recently published study found that several fatty acids circulating in the blood predicted bone mineral density over eight years from childhood to adolescence. Fatty acids are grouped into saturated, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, but the examination of fatty acids by group alone is not sufficient when assessing their association with bone mineral density. Individual fatty acids within the same group may have different effects. In addition, the muscle and fat mass of the body explain these associations to some extent.

This is the first study to demonstrate that the fatty acid composition of the blood in childhood can predict the development of bone density into adolescence. Our results indicate that fatty acid metabolism is an important factor in the healthy development of bones." Professor Timo Lakka, Director of the PANIC study

"Interestingly, not all fatty acids within the same group are associated with bone health in the same way - some appear to be positively associated with bone development, while others are linked to less optimal outcomes," says Sonja Soininen, Associate Professor responsible for the bone health section of the PANIC study. "This reflects the complexity of metabolism and its significance for bone development."

The results give more insight into how fatty acid metabolism is related to bone development in childhood and can open up new perspectives on the role of nutrition in promoting bone health.

PANIC study examines the health and well-being of children and young people

The study was carried out at the University of Eastern Finland as part of the Physical Activity and Nutrition in Children (PANIC) study of the Institute of Biomedicine. This sub-study included 480 children - 227 girls and 253 boys - who were followed over eight years. Fatty acids were measured from the plasma phospholipids of blood samples using gas chromatography. Bone density and body composition were determined with a DXA device.

PANIC is a long-term lifestyle intervention and follow-up study launched in 2007. More than 500 children in Kuopio who started first grade in 2007-2009 participated in the initial measurements. The follow-up measurements were carried out in 2009-2011 and 2016-2017. The currently ongoing 16-year follow-up measurements among young adults will continue until the end of 2026.