Research warns of lasting health impacts from muscle loss in young cancer patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Edith Cowan UniversitySep 10 2025

New research from the Exercise Medicine Research Institute at Edith Cowan University (ECU) has highlighted that children undergoing cancer treatment often lose skeletal muscle at a time when they should be rapidly gaining it, a loss that could increase treatment complications and raise the risk of long-term health problems. 

Both the cancer itself and the cancer treatment can cause muscle loss in children. 

Muscle is the body's metabolic reserve. When children lose muscle during treatment, they tolerate chemotherapy less well and face a higher risk of complications from drug toxicity." 

Anna Maria Markarian, ECU PhD student 

Losing muscle also makes children and adolescents more vulnerable to heart and metabolic problems such as high blood sugar and insulin resistance, Ms Markarian said. 

"For example, during the onset of puberty children gain 3 kg to 5 kg of muscle per year. If treatment interrupts this growth and it isn't recovered afterwards, it can severely impact health outcomes in the longer term." 

Related Stories

The research also found that children undergoing cancer treatment are likely to experience increases in fat mass, which can further contribute to metabolic problems and increase the risk of heart-related issues. 

"Weight is not the whole story. Two kids can weigh the same, one with healthy muscle, one with excess fat, and their ability to tolerate chemotherapy could be very different. 

"The challenge here is differentiating between muscle loss and fat gain, as this could have important clinical implications. Shifts in body composition can create a mismatch between dosing assumptions and actual metabolic capacity, heightening the risk of treatment-related complications and poorer clinical outcomes in patients with diminished skeletal muscle mass," Ms Markarian said. 

The message for parents is simple: keep kids moving. Encourage age-appropriate active play and exercise, despite the obvious difficulties that would be associated with that. 

Source:

Edith Cowan University

Journal reference:

Markarian, A. M., et al. (2025). Longitudinal changes in skeletal muscle in children undergoing cancer treatment: a systematic review and meta-analysis. European Journal of Pediatrics. doi.org/10.1007/s00431-025-06349-5

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Creatine increases muscle strength in Alzheimer’s patients
Plant-derived carotenoid found to boost immune response against cancer
Oncolytic viruses integrated with immunotherapy for next-generation cancer treatment
New MRI correction method reveals brain structure differences in children with ADHD
New drug dismantles cancer cell powerhouse to halt tumor growth
Cancer cells found to use ketones as alternate fuel for growth
WHO expands essential medicines lists with new cancer and diabetes treatments
Smoking fuels pancreatic cancer growth through immune suppression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Sugar-coated nanoparticles offer new hope for treating triple-negative breast cancer