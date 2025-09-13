Review highlights immunomodulatory and therapeutic effects of ginseng

Ginseng has long been used in traditional medicine to replenish Qi and address deficiency syndromes, often manifesting as fatigue and immune compromise. Modern research is now elucidating the mechanisms behind these effects, focusing on ginseng's immunomodulatory properties, ability to improve quality of life, and potential role in cancer therapy. This review aims to consolidate recent findings on these aspects, highlighting both the promises and limitations of ginseng as a scientifically supported therapeutic agent.

Immunomodulatory effects of ginseng

Ginseng's immunomodulatory properties are primarily attributed to its active compounds, ginsenosides and polysaccharides. Ginsenosides Rg1 and Rb1 regulate cytokine production by inhibiting pro-inflammatory factors like TNF-α and IL-6 while promoting anti-inflammatory IL-10. This bidirectional modulation helps maintain immune homeostasis. Additionally, ginseng enhances natural killer (NK) cell activity via the TLR4/MyD88 pathway, increasing cytotoxicity by two- to threefold. Polysaccharides in ginseng, such as arabinogalactan, activate macrophage receptors and promote hematopoietic recovery, as evidenced by accelerated white blood cell regeneration in irradiated animal models.

Quality of life improvement

Ginseng significantly improves quality of life, particularly in individuals experiencing sub-health states-a condition characterized by chronic fatigue, cognitive decline, and emotional disturbances. A clinical study using Renshen Yuanqi (RSYQ) Drink, a ginseng extract, reported an 85% improvement in sub-health scores among young adults after 30 days. Key benefits included reduced fatigue, enhanced cognitive function, and improved mood. These effects align with ginseng's traditional use in alleviating chronic fatigue and supporting mental well-being, likely mediated by ginsenosides with antidepressant and neuroprotective properties.

Antitumor potential

While direct cytotoxic effects of ginseng on tumor cells are not fully established, ginsenosides show promise in inhibiting tumor growth and metastasis. For example, ginsenoside Rh2 suppresses the PI3K/AKT pathway in prostate cancer, reducing tumor proliferation and invasion. Other ginsenosides, such as Rg3 and Compound K, exhibit neuroprotective effects and ameliorate cancer-related fatigue by activating AMPK signaling. These mechanisms suggest ginseng's potential as an adjunct therapy in oncology, though clinical evidence remains preliminary.

Safety considerations

Despite its benefits, ginseng poses safety concerns, particularly at high doses or when combined with certain medications. Adverse effects include nervous system disturbances, gastrointestinal issues, and interactions with anticoagulants (e.g., warfarin) and beta-blockers (e.g., metoprolol). Ginsenosides may also inhibit liver enzymes like CYP3A4, potentiating drug toxicity. Concurrent use with other herbs, such as aconite, can lead to severe reactions. Therefore, careful dosing and monitoring are essential for safe integration into clinical practice.

Clinical cases and future directions

A case study involving a 62-year-old female cancer patient demonstrated a significant reduction in sub-health scores after 30 days of RSYQ Drink intervention. Future research should focus on large-scale randomized controlled trials to validate these findings and explore ginseng's synergistic effects with conventional therapies. Optimized assessment tools for sub-health and mechanistic studies on immunomodulation and antitumor pathways are also needed.

Conclusion

Ginseng and its extracts offer compelling benefits for immune support, quality of life enhancement, and potential antitumor applications. However, robust clinical evidence is still limited, and safety concerns necessitate cautious use. Future studies should prioritize high-quality trials to fully harness ginseng's potential in integrative medicine.