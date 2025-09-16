Uterine corpus malignancies with pregnancy-like features lead to poor survival outcomes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
OncoscienceSep 16 2025

A new review was published in Volume 12 of Oncoscience on September 4, 2025, titled "Prognostic significance of trophoblastic differentiation and β-hCG secretion in somatic malignancies of uterine corpus: A systematic review with survival analysis."

This systematic review, led by first author Mishu Mangla and corresponding author Seetu Palo from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar, examined rare uterine tumors that produce the hormone beta-human chorionic gonadotropin (β-hCG) or show features of trophoblastic differentiation, a condition in which cancer cells start to resemble the specialized cells normally found in the placenta during pregnancy. The authors found that these tumors are often aggressive, spread early, and lead to poor survival outcomes. These findings may help clinicians better identify high-risk uterine cancers that require closer monitoring and more personalized treatment approaches.

The review analyzed 40 published cases of uterine corpus malignancies with either β-hCG secretion or trophoblastic features. Although rare, these tumors were found to behave more aggressively than typical uterine cancers. They often presented with early metastasis, particularly to the lungs, and demonstrated resistance to both chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Most patients were post-menopausal, and common symptoms included abnormal or post-menopausal bleeding. Risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension were also frequently observed.

Tumors that produced β-hCG or displayed trophoblastic differentiation were generally high-grade and poorly differentiated. Nearly half of the patients included in the review died within 10 months of diagnosis, and only about 30% remained disease-free after treatment. The authors noted that early detection and disease staging were the only factors consistently associated with improved survival. However, even early-stage tumors often showed signs of extensive spread, emphasizing the need for more effective diagnostic tools.

While treatment strategies varied between cases, a few patients showed improved outcomes after receiving a chemotherapy combination called EMACO, which is typically used for gestational trophoblastic disease. This suggests it might be a potential treatment option, although more comparative research is needed to confirm its broader effectiveness. Currently, there are no standardized treatment protocols for these rare tumor types, leaving clinicians to make individualized decisions based on limited data.

"All three cases where a combination of Etoposide, Methotrexate, Actinomycin-D, Cyclophosphamide and Vincristine (EMACO) was used as neoadjuvant chemotherapy, survived, and one case where Bleomycin, etoposide and platinum (BEP) was used as neoadjuvant chemotherapy, died at 6 months after disease diagnosis due to cerebral metastasis leading to haemorrhage."

By compiling global evidence on this rare cancer subtype, the review provides key knowledge for oncologists and pathologists, reinforcing the role of β-hCG as a potential marker of poor prognosis and the need for more tailored treatment strategies.

Source:

Oncoscience

Journal reference:

Mangla, M., et al. (2025). Prognostic significance of trophoblastic differentiation and β-hCG secretion in somatic malignancies of uterine corpus: A systematic review with survival analysis. Oncoscience. doi.org/10.18632/oncoscience.625

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Antibiotics in pregnancy and infancy do not raise autoimmune disease risk in children
Mediterranean diet during pregnancy cuts babies’ food allergy risk
Extreme morning sickness found to carry heavy emotional and physical burden
High-dose vitamin D in pregnancy likely cuts childhood wheeze risk, but infant supplements fall short
Women who drink heavily face higher chance of unintended pregnancy
Common wearable devices could remotely monitor pregnancy-related health changes
Gut bacteria may connect pregnancy diet to childhood autism
Infection or stressful events during pregnancy may increase anxiety risk in offspring

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Are GLP-1 drugs safe for women planning pregnancy?