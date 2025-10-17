Supportive signals during pregnancy ease return-to-work transition for women

Returning to work after maternity leave can leave new mothers wrestling with guilt – feeling they can't fully win at work or home. New research from Baylor University shows that the right kind of support during pregnancy can make all the difference.

In a new study published in the Journal of Management, Kaylee J. Hackney, Ph.D., associate professor of management at Baylor's Hankamer School of Business, found that social support provided to women before childbirth – particularly from supervisors, coworkers, spouses and friends – can significantly reduce working mom guilt and improve job and family satisfaction months later.

Early support, lasting impact

Hackney and her co-authors surveyed women during pregnancy and again after returning to work. They found that supervisor support had the strongest impact, followed by coworker and friend support for job satisfaction and spouse support for family satisfaction.

The big takeaway is that early support matters. Signals of support during pregnancy from a supervisor who listens, a coworker who steps in or a partner who encourages have long-lasting effects that reduce guilt and boost satisfaction even after maternity leave." Kaylee J. Hackney, Ph.D., associate professor of management at Baylor's Hankamer School of Business

The power of signals

Using signaling theory, the researchers explained that these gestures of care serve as signals to expectant mothers about what they can expect after the baby arrives. Hackney said these early signals reduce the uncertainty women feel about how they will be treated once they return.

"When a supervisor or coworker shows understanding and flexibility, it sends a clear message. You're valued here, and motherhood doesn't change that," she said. "That reassurance can dramatically lower the guilt women feel later on."

Simple ways to show support

Hackney encourages supervisors to begin supportive conversations early and to recognize that every woman's needs are different. For some women, reducing travel or adjusting assignments may feel like a welcome accommodation, while others might see those changes as limiting to their careers. She noted that the most effective approach is to ask rather than assume and to demonstrate genuine care and flexibility.

At the team level, Hackney emphasized that leaders play a vital role in shaping a family-friendly culture. Supportive practices start at the top and naturally influence how coworkers respond to one another.

She also highlighted the importance of encouragement from partners, noting that a few words of affirmation can make a significant difference. Simple reminders that a woman's contributions at work matter – and that her efforts at home are equally meaningful – can help ease the transition back to work and strengthen her sense of balance.

Building workplaces where moms can win

Hackney hopes her research helps organizations take a longer view of women's careers and the seasons of motherhood.

"Supporting women through pregnancy and early motherhood doesn't just help them, it helps workplaces retain talented, high-achieving employees," she said. "Supervisors have a real opportunity to foster human flourishing by helping working moms feel like they can actually win – at work and at home."