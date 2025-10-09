Natural sweetener improves hair loss treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyOct 9 2025

Androgenetic alopecia is a common form of hair loss in both men and women-also called male pattern baldness and female pattern hair loss. Topical minoxidil is an approved treatment, but it has poor water solubility and skin permeability. New research in Advanced Healthcare Materials reveals that stevioside, a natural sweetener derived from the Stevia plant, can improve the drug's absorption into the skin.

In a mouse model of alopecia, a dissolving patch formulation of stevioside with minoxidil effectively promoted hair follicles to enter the growth phase, leading to new hair development.

Using stevioside to enhance minoxidil delivery represents a promising step toward more effective and natural treatments for hair loss, potentially benefiting millions worldwide."

Lifeng Kang, PhD, co-corresponding author, University of Sydney, Australia

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Zhang, J., et al. (2025). Natural Sweetener Stevioside‐Based Dissolving Microneedles Solubilize Minoxidil for the Treatment of Androgenic Alopecia. Advanced Healthcare Materials. doi.org/10.1002/adhm.202503575

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Measles resurgence highlights need for better vaccination awareness among healthcare workers
Testosterone fails to influence risk-taking or fairness in men
Frontline clinicians report trauma patterns in Gaza exceeding previous warzones
Sugary drinks increase hair loss risk, scientists warn
Fad diets and supplements fuel new wave of hidden skin problems, study finds
AI model maps lifetime disease risks to transform future healthcare planning
Zebrafish reveal how two genes independently drive sensory organ regeneration
Study reveals early nicotinamide use reduces risk of aggressive skin cancers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals stigma causes more distress than disease itself