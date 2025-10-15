Global drug addiction mortality rates double despite fewer new cases

Despite fewer new addiction cases worldwide, a sweeping analysis finds drug-related deaths surging, exposing critical failures in global harm-reduction and recovery systems.

Hard drugs on dark tableStudy: The evolving burden of drug use disorders: a comprehensive epidemiological analysis from the 2021 Global Burden of Disease study. Image credit: Norb_KM/Shutterstock.com

Drug addiction is a looming public health problem, triggering a recent review on the worldwide situation using data from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2021 study. The paper appeared in Frontiers in Psychiatry.

Introduction

Drug addiction, or drug use disorders (DUDs), are “chronic, relapsing conditions characterized by the compulsive use of psychoactive substances despite significant physical, psychological, or social harm.” DUDs affect nearly 300 million people globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), mainly involving opioids, cannabis, and stimulants like amphetamine and cocaine. Many addicts misuse more than one substance.

Drug addiction hinders social development, promotes disability and death, and increases the crime rate. Unfortunately, rapid socioeconomic change, globalization and urbanization have been associated with increasing drug use and widening disparities between regions, transforming the social and economic landscape, most strikingly in high-income North America.

This region is considered highly developed, but is going through a drug addiction crisis, especially affecting young adults, males, and opioid users. The United States, particularly states such as West Virginia, remains severely affected, and the rates continue to rise.

The current study used GBD data and the Socio-demographic Index (SDI) to examine the situation worldwide. The SDI collates per capita income, educational status, and fertility rate to assign socioeconomic influences by region.

Study findings

Globally, drug addictions have increased in incidence by over a third (36%) between 1990 and 2021, with 13.6 million new cases in 2021. The total number of cases rose similarly by 34% to 53 million.

Over this period, mortality counts more than doubled (a 122% increase), for a total of 137,278 deaths. Interestingly, this comes against an age-adjusted 8% reduction in incidence and a 6% drop in prevalence. However, mortality rose by a third (31%) to 1.65 per 100,000. This indicates

a paradoxical global pattern of reduced incidence but heightened health burden.

Disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) due to drug addiction reflect the number of healthy years of life lost to drugs, either by death or disability. The age-standardized DALY rate increased by 15% to 191 per 100,000 while the total number of DALYs worldwide rose by about 75% to 15.6 million. This rise was greatest in the wealthiest countries and was mainly driven by opioids.

Opioids caused 39% more deaths and 32% more DALYs, to a high of 137 per 100,000, primarily because of rising rates in wealthy developed regions. Cocaine deaths more than doubled to 0.15 per 100,000. Notably, cocaine and opioids are frequently co-used, with potentially synergistic toxicity, compounding health risks.

Opioid addiction has surged because of the availability of the drugs in medical as well as illegal markets, expanded prescription and aggressive marketing of opioids during pharmaceutical deregulation, and regulatory failures to effectively limit access to these highly addictive drugs.

Related Stories

Amphetamine addiction was highest among individuals from a middle-SDI regions (SDI 0.6-0.8), forming the exception to the otherwise strong correlation of sociodemographic region with DALYs. However, its incidence fell by 40%, while mortality increased. Cannabis incidence and prevalence remained steady. Other drug addictions declined in incidence and related deaths.

The greatest rise in deaths and DALYs were in the most developed regions, with a five-fold and over two-fold increase, respectively, compared to the 41% drop in DALYs in middle-income countries.

Affluent North America was hardest hit, with an 11.2-fold increase in mortality, rising from 6,125 to 74,451 deaths. Eastern sub-Saharan Africa had ~150% rise in incidence. In contrast, East Asia had a 15% drop in new cases of drug addiction, a change partly attributed to stricter anti-drug policies such as China’s 2008 Anti-Drug Law.  

The United States had the highest age-standardized incidence and prevalence, at 531 and 3,821 per 100,000, respectively, similar to Canada and Australia. Even though Estonia and Iceland also had a high incidence, the mortality was low. Both case incidence and prevalence were low in China.

Younger men (20-24 years old) were at 35% higher risk for drug addiction than women, at 386 and 286 affected men and women per 100,000, respectively. The risk among boys multiplied sixfold between the ages of 15 and 19 years. Even after the age of 60 years, the incidence remained at 40 and DALYs at 144.

The highest proportion of deaths was between the ages of 25 and 29 years, at 3.45 per 100,000 in men and 1.12 per 100,000 in women. Drug addiction is linked to poor education, low employment, poverty, and social isolation. Institutional settings such as prisons and marginalized low-income neighborhoods show disproportionately high addiction rates, contributing to social unrest and combined mental illness.

Future programs should integrate rigorously tested preventive and treatment interventions that also take into account socioeconomic and clinical features driving drug addiction. 

Graph map showing global spatial distribution of estimated annual percentage change in drug use disorder burden 1990-2021
Global Spatial Distribution of Estimated Annual Percentage Change (EAPC) in Drug Use Disorders (DUD) Burden, 1990–2021. (A) EAPC in age-standardized incidence rates of DUD across regions and countries. (B) EAPC in Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) of DUD across regions and countries.

Conclusion

Despite preventive strategies that caused a reduction in new cases of drug addiction, addicts are doing worse than before, with higher rates of drug-related deaths and disability. This shows a potential lack of effective rehabilitation and harm-reduction approaches, especially in countries with a high SDI.

The authors emphasize that prevention alone is insufficient, calling for integrated, data-driven strategies that combine harm reduction, treatment access, and long-term management. Integrated programs are needed to help tackle this global epidemic.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2025, October 15). Global drug addiction mortality rates double despite fewer new cases. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 15, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251015/Global-drug-addiction-mortality-rates-double-despite-fewer-new-cases.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Global drug addiction mortality rates double despite fewer new cases". News-Medical. 15 October 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251015/Global-drug-addiction-mortality-rates-double-despite-fewer-new-cases.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Global drug addiction mortality rates double despite fewer new cases". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251015/Global-drug-addiction-mortality-rates-double-despite-fewer-new-cases.aspx. (accessed October 15, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2025. Global drug addiction mortality rates double despite fewer new cases. News-Medical, viewed 15 October 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251015/Global-drug-addiction-mortality-rates-double-despite-fewer-new-cases.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study finds 7 to 8 cups a day of coffee, tea, and water tied to longer life
Magnesium deficiency drives higher mortality in hyperlipidemia
Can exercise help rewire the brain against internet addiction?
Inflammation at the heart’s core: What clinicians and families can do now
Processed food addiction is more common than alcohol or tobacco in older Americans
Irregular sleep patterns linked to higher mortality risk
Researchers show cannabis dependence drives links to psychiatric disorders
Eating more animal protein may slightly lower cancer mortality

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Prediabetes mortality link strongest in 20–54 age group