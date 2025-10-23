GemPharmatech collaborates with MSK Cancer Center to accelerate discovery of therapeutic antibodies

GemPharmatech, a global leader in preclinical research solutions and genetically-engineered mouse models, today announced a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to accelerate the discovery of new therapeutic antibodies.

Through the non-exclusive agreement, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering will have access to GemPharmatech's extensive preclinical service capabilities and resources, utilizing the NeoMab® platform - a next-generation transgenic mouse model designed for rapid, efficient discovery of fully human therapeutic antibodies. The collaboration will help scientists at Memorial Sloan Kettering who are already tapping a wide range of leading-edge preclinical resources to further accelerate the development of fully human therapeutic antibodies against high-value targets and address urgent, unmet needs in cancer treatment.

Our mission has always been to enable transformative biomedical research through innovative mouse models and technologies. Collaborating with MSK on antibody discovery represents a powerful opportunity to combine scientific excellence with cutting-edge mouse models such as NeoMab®. Together, we can accelerate the development of novel therapeutics that address some of the most urgent challenges in cancer treatment." Dr. Xiang Gao, founder of GemPharmatech

Part of the world's largest library of genetically engineered mouse models (GEMMs), the immunoglobulin gene-humanized mouse model- NeoMab®, carries the full variable gene repertoire of human heavy and kappa light chains, and regulatory elements, in a BALB/c background. This innovative design enables the rapid generation of diverse, high-affinity fully human antibodies without the need for time-consuming sequence humanization steps. By skipping this process, the collaboration aims to shorten antibody development timelines and reduce immunogenicity risks.

"This collaboration underscores our mission to provide the global research community with advanced platforms to accelerate innovations in drug discovery," said Dr. Brandy Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of GemPharmatech. "We are excited to be supporting MSK's pioneering work in oncology research with the NeoMab® platform. It is an honor to contribute to their scientific mission and to help advance antibody programs with the potential to transform therapies and improve patient outcomes worldwide."