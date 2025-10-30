TROP2 identified as a promising therapeutic target for renal medullary carcinoma

University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer CenterOct 30 2025

Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, in collaboration with BostonGene, conducted the largest and most comprehensive molecular analysis of renal medullary carcinoma (RMC), a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer, leading to the identification of TROP2 as a promising therapeutic target. 

What is the key discovery in this research and why is it significant?

By evaluating 25 patient samples, the researchers identified overexpression of TROP2 and several other cell-surface proteins in RMC, as well as upregulation of the Hippo pathway. These findings led to the exploration of sacituzumab govitecan, a TROP2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate.

In a small cohort of four heavily pretreated RMC patients, sacituzumab govitecan resulted in one partial response and two patients with stable disease, with a median progression-free survival of 2.9 months.

Identifying TROP2 as a therapeutic target in renal medullary carcinoma marks a pivotal step toward precision treatment for one of the most aggressive and underserved cancers."

Pavlos Msaouel, M.D., Ph.D., principal investigator, associate professor of Genitourinary Medical Oncology

What does this mean for future treatment options?

Renal medullary carcinoma is a fast-moving, treatment-resistant kidney cancer primarily affecting young individuals with sickle cell trait, highlighting the urgent need to understand its molecular basis to guide therapeutic development.

This study, which also characterized the RMC tumor microenvironment, supports further investigation of drugs targeting TROP2 as treatment options for this patient population.

Source:

University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center

Journal reference:

Msaouel, P., et al. (2025). Identification of therapeutic targets for renal medullary carcinoma via integrated genomic and transcriptomic profiling. Cell Reports Medicine. doi.org/10.1016/j.xcrm.2025.102423

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
