Mental and physical health conditions can be traced back to a shared risk factor

Mental and physical health conditions in children and adolescents are often linked and can be traced back to a shared risk factor. According to new research from örebro University.

If we can identify a general risk factor early on, we can develop interventions that strengthen children's health and help them grow into healthier adults." Miguel Garcia-Argibay, researcher

Researchers who conducted the study - published in the scientific journal BMJ Mental Health - have identified a shared, underlying vulnerability that links a variety of mental and physical health problems in children and adolescents. They refer to this vulnerability as the general disease factor, or d-factor.



This suggests that the traditional divide between mind and body in medicine is an oversimplification and does not accurately reflect biological reality, according to Miguel Garcia-Argibay, a researcher in medical sciences at örebro University. Mental and physical health are closely linked from an early age.



"Think of it this way - instead of mental health conditions like anxiety and physical conditions like asthma being completely separate issues, they share a common root. Our analysis shows that this 'd-factor' is a significant predictor of a young person's overall risk for disease."

Multiple diseases at the same time - not a coincidence

The study challenges the notion that multiple health problems appearing over a brief period are simply due to bad luck or ageing. Instead, the results imply that a general vulnerability to disease may be present early in life.



"This helps explain why we often see different conditions, like depression and diabetes, occurring together in the same individual. It's not a coincidence, but a sign of a shared underlying pathway," says Miguel Garcia-Argibay.



He hopes the research will contribute to a more integrated approach to healthcare for young people. This involves breaking down silos between different medical specialities.



"For example, a paediatrician treating a child for a physical condition like eczema or IBD should also be mindful of their patient's mental health - and vice versa for a psychiatrist. Our findings suggest they're treating two sides of the same coin."

Important to spot early warning signs

It is crucial to grasp the bigger picture early on.



"Instead of screening only for a specific disease, healthcare providers could assess a child's general vulnerability. Recognising early warning signs across both domains could trigger more comprehensive support," says Miguel Garcia-Argibay.



Treatment should also target the whole individual.



For example, a programme for adolescents with a chronic physical illness might routinely include stress management and psychological support, as knowing it could improve both physical and mental outcomes. This supports a model of care where mental health experts are embedded within general medical settings.

Could lead to better interventions

Miguel Garcia-Argibay hopes his research will help shift the way we view health - from a fragmented, disease-centred model to an integrated and person-centred approach. He also aims to inspire other researchers to investigate the biological, genetic, and environmental causes of this d-factor.



"What is this shared vulnerability? Is it related to inflammation, genetics, or early life stress? More research is needed in this area."



The long-term goal is to convert this research knowledge into preventive strategies.



"If we can understand and identify a general risk factor early in life, we can develop interventions that build overall health resilience, helping children and adolescents grow into healthier adults, both mentally and physically," says Miguel Garcia-Argibay.