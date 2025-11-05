Medical evidence strengthens legal battles against air pollution and climate harm

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
BMJ GroupNov 5 2025

Medical and scientific evidence is proving invaluable in holding public authorities accountable for the impact of unlawful air pollution on people's health, say experts in The BMJ's climate issue today.

Gaia Lisi and Rupert Stuart-Smith at the University of Oxford say that relatively few studies attributing health impacts to climate change have been published so far, but as this research field matures, methods are becoming more widely recognised, opening up new routes for climate accountability.

They describe recent cases where medical and scientific evidence has been used to defend human rights to health.

For example, in the UK, the inquest into the death of 9-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah concluded that exposure to high levels of air pollution contributed materially to her death, while in a case against Italy, the European Court of Human Rights used peer reviewed research to establish a "real and imminent risk" to life.

Similarly, in a series of civil liability cases in France, medical evidence was used to prove causal links between short term peaks in air pollution and aggravation of respiratory symptoms in children.

And they say scientific evidence demonstrating the human health consequences of climate change is likely to assume greater importance in lawsuits in national, regional, and international forums following recent advisory opinions on climate change by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights and International Court of Justice saying that states have specific duties to protect the health of individuals from life threatening effects of climate change.

In lawsuits concerning environmental pollution, they also point out that medical experts have had a key role in helping courts understand the protections needed to uphold health related laws, be it through conducting research underpinning legal arguments and judicial decisions, acting as expert witnesses, or providing third party evidence.

"Improved understanding of the health consequences of climate change could have a similar effect, clarifying the extent to which states are meeting their legal obligations to protect health, and opening up routes for climate justice where they fall short," they conclude.

Related Stories

In a linked article, Laura Clarke at ClientEarth and Hugh Montgomery at University College London, say these landmark court decisions mean that big emitters, both states and companies, can no longer feign ignorance about the impacts of their activities.

"As attribution science strengthens further, we expect to see more class actions and damages claims brought by climate affected communities which, when they scale, will change the calculations and business models of big emitters," they add.

They suggest that health professionals can help in characterising and appropriately attributing cause of deaths and disease resulting from the direct and indirect impacts of climate change, such as the direct health consequences of heatwaves on kidney and heart disease, or reproductive health.

However, attribution to socioeconomic impacts will require the development of new models, they note.

Medical professionals can also drive action by helping to support legal interventions where those responsible for high greenhouse gas emissions are wilfully indifferent or unresponsive, they add.

"If we are to make progress on emissions, action will require holding big polluters to account through the courts. Medical professionals, everywhere, should play their part in this process," they conclude.

Source:

BMJ Group

Journal reference:

Lisi, G., & Stuart-Smith, R. (2025) Medical evidence drove legal action to clean up the air we breathe—climate justice may be next. BMJdoi.org/10.1136/bmj.r1568

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How air pollution harms kids’ eyesight, and why clean air makes a difference
Prenatal air pollution exposure may slow newborn brain development
Empowering genomics research with cloud-based innovation
Research shows citrus and grape compounds may protect against type 2 diabetes
Air pollution and Parkinson’s: What a 292,000-person study reveals about hidden risks
Do gut microbes cause autism? New research says diet plays the bigger role
Prenatal air pollution exposure tied to higher autism risk in children
Plant-based diets could curb climate change and infectious diseases, experts say

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How a new U.S. health study is fixing bias in wearable data research