Toxic e-waste pollution linked to rising childhood hypertension

A new study reveals that children in e-waste regions face a fourfold higher risk of hypertension, as toxic metals and VOCs alter gut-related metabolic pathways and disturb the body’s blood pressure regulation.

Electronic waste and garbage for recyclingStudy: Exploring the Impact of E-Waste Exposure on Childhood Blood Pressure: Metabolomics Analysis and Risk Prediction. Image credit: Morten B/Shutterstock.com

In a recent article in Environment & Health, researchers examined how children’s blood pressure is affected by their exposure to heavy metals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from electronic waste (e-waste) recycling.

They found that children living in areas with e-waste showed elevated levels of VOCs and metal(loid)s and were about four times more likely to have hypertension (12.7% vs. 3.1% nationally), highlighting the risks of e-waste exposure during childhood.

Background

The global rise in e-waste has led to widespread environmental contamination and growing health risks, particularly in recycling regions where toxic substances are released during dismantling and burning processes.

Hypertension remains a leading modifiable risk factor for heart and brain diseases, yet traditional factors do not fully explain its increasing prevalence. Studies have shown that people living near e-waste sites experience higher rates of hypertension, including children, whose early blood pressure elevation can increase their lifelong cardiovascular risks.

VOCs and metal(loid)s are major pollutants from e-waste recycling and are known to harm the cardiovascular system. Their combined exposure may interact through shared oxidative stress pathways or chemical reactions, intensifying toxicity.

However, previous studies often focused on a few pollutants and lacked insight into how mixed exposures affect children’s blood pressure. Moreover, the biological mechanisms behind these effects are poorly understood due to the limited scope of conventional biomarkers. Advances in metabolomics offer a comprehensive way to assess metabolic disturbances from environmental exposure.

About the study

This study, which integrated urinary metabolomics with machine learning, aimed to clarify how VOC and metal(loid) co-exposure affects children’s blood pressure and develop a predictive model for identifying those at risk of hypertension.

The study was conducted in October 2022 among 426 children living in an e-waste recycling area in China with no history of hypertension. Researchers collected fasting urine samples and blood pressure measurements. Children’s demographic and health data were recorded through questionnaires.

Related Stories

Urine samples were analyzed for 18 metal(loid)s, including lead, nickel, cadmium, and arsenic, using inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP–MS) and for 15 VOC metabolites (mVOCs) (such as benzene and styrene derivatives) using ultrahigh performance liquid chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectrometry (UHPLC–MS/MS). Rigorous quality controls ensured measurement accuracy.

Untargeted urinary metabolomics was performed with high-resolution mass spectrometry to profile over 180 metabolites. Data were processed and annotated using specialized software to identify exposure-related metabolic changes.

Blood pressure was measured with an automatic monitor following standard pediatric guidelines. Hypertension is defined as values at or above the 95th percentile for height, age, and sex.

Statistical analyses included multiple linear regression and principal component analysis to assess exposure-blood pressure associations. Metabolome-wide association studies (MWAS) and machine learning algorithms were applied to identify key metabolic predictors and to classify children with potential hypertension risk with up to 83% accuracy.

Key findings

Despite a decline in most pollutant levels compared with previous e-waste region data, several mVOCs remained elevated, with mean concentrations of some exceeding those in children from other Chinese regions, while metal(loid) levels such as rubidium, strontium, and arsenic were higher than in children or workers from other countries.

A hypertension prevalence of 12.7%, notably higher than national estimates, was recorded, suggesting ongoing health risks. Statistical analyses identified significant associations between certain exposures and blood pressure. For example, urinary cobalt and gallium were positively associated with systolic blood pressure, while selenium and tin correlated with diastolic blood pressure.

Principal component analysis revealed that a mixture of three metabolites was significantly linked to increased systolic and diastolic blood pressure, implicating VOCs as key contributors.

Metabolomic analysis showed altered amino acid, fatty acid, and steroid pathways, with metabolites like l-glutamine, creatine, and N-phenylacetyl-l-glutamine (PAGln) involved. Notably, higher PAGln levels were inversely associated with blood pressure, suggesting potential metabolic regulation mechanisms in pollutant-induced hypertension. The study also identified pyroglutamic acid as another metabolite linked to blood pressure changes, indicating that gut microbiota metabolism and γ-glutamyl cycling may play key roles in these effects.

Conclusions

This study provides new evidence linking VOC and metal(loid) exposure to increased blood pressure in children, consistent with adult findings. Mechanistically, pollutants like benzene and styrene may elevate blood pressure through oxidative stress, endothelial dysfunction, and neuroendocrine imbalance. The findings further suggest that disrupted gut microbiota metabolism and γ-glutamyl cycling could underlie pollutant-related hypertension.

The results also reveal novel associations between nonessential elements such as tin and gallium and childhood blood pressure, highlighting the complex toxicity of pollutant mixtures.

Strengths include comprehensive exposure assessment, integration of metabolomics, and mixture modeling, which clarify potential pathways connecting environmental pollutants to cardiovascular risk. However, the cross-sectional design prevents causal inference, and the lack of detailed exposure source data limits generalizability.

In conclusion, children in e-waste processing areas remain exposed to harmful levels of mVOCs and metal(loid)s, which may contribute to hypertension development. Future longitudinal and mechanistic studies are needed to confirm causality and guide targeted interventions to reduce exposure, particularly from e-waste and plastic recycling activities.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:
  • Li, M., Chen, T., Liu, Y., Xiang, M., Kuang, H., Yu, Y. (2025). Exploring the Impact of E-Waste Exposure on Childhood Blood Pressure: Metabolomics Analysis and Risk Prediction. Environment & Health. DOI: 10.1021/envhealth.5c00189. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/envhealth.5c00189

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2025, October 08). Toxic e-waste pollution linked to rising childhood hypertension. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 08, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251008/Toxic-e-waste-pollution-linked-to-rising-childhood-hypertension.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Toxic e-waste pollution linked to rising childhood hypertension". News-Medical. 08 October 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251008/Toxic-e-waste-pollution-linked-to-rising-childhood-hypertension.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Toxic e-waste pollution linked to rising childhood hypertension". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251008/Toxic-e-waste-pollution-linked-to-rising-childhood-hypertension.aspx. (accessed October 08, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2025. Toxic e-waste pollution linked to rising childhood hypertension. News-Medical, viewed 08 October 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251008/Toxic-e-waste-pollution-linked-to-rising-childhood-hypertension.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study reveals how ozone exerts multi-organ effects by disturbing the lung-liver connection
How air pollution harms kids’ eyesight, and why clean air makes a difference
Fire-driven air pollution is rising worldwide and reversing decades of clean air gains
Fresh fruit intake may offsett the harmful effects of air pollution on lung function.
Study finds major health burden from oil and gas pollution across the United States
Cleaner air can improve vision in younger children
Study shows dementia patients exposed to pollution had longer telomeres
Sleep apnea patients in high-pollution areas suffer higher disease severity, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers reveal why no level of air pollution is safe for respiratory health