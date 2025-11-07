Who is willing to trust home-care robots in Japan?

A nationwide survey in Japan shows divides in acceptance of home-care robots. Surprisingly, openness and trust, rather than age, determine whether people are willing to let robots into their homes and share their personal data for research purposes.

ai robot walking by the side of elderly person in wheelchairStudy: Willingness to use home-care robots and views regarding the provision of personal information in Japan: comparison between actual or potential users and robot developers. Image credit: Shutterstock AI/Shutterstock.com

A team of researchers from Japan recently surveyed potential and actual users as well as developers of home-care robots to explore their willingness to use these robots and to provide robot-collected personal information for research and development purposes. A detailed survey report is published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior. 

Japan’s aging crisis

Japan has the world's fastest ageing population. The aging rate in the country was 29.3 % in 2024, which is predicted to reach 33 % by 2037. Since aging is often associated with physical and mental adversities, the need for caregivers is increasing to provide long-term care to older adults. However, the Japanese government has predicted a shortage of 570,000 caregivers by 2040.

To address potential challenges related to an aging society, various robotic technologies have advanced in Japan, including home-care robots. These robots have been developed with the aim of providing high-quality home care services for older adults, supporting them with daily life activities, and thereby improving their overall quality of life. 

Despite several advantages, the widespread introduction and implementation of home-care robots raise particular concerns, including the risk of malfunction, a lack of human interaction, operational difficulties, high costs, and insufficient education and training opportunities.

Japan has adopted various strategies to promote home-care robots. The country is also reforming its health policy to enhance data use by 2025, which will facilitate medical institutions and long-term care facilities to understand the needs of people and provide them with personalized services. However, since home-care robots collect and store patients’ data, users and their families need to know how this data is used.

To explore public willingness to use home-care robots and provide personal information for research and developmental purposes, a team of Japan-based researchers surveyed older adults, their family members, care providers, and employees of companies that develop and market home-care robots.

Related Stories

The survey included valid responses from 1122 actual and potential users (adults aged 65 years and older, family caregivers, home-care staff, and nurses at a general hospital) and 83 developers (company employees).  

Privacy concerns and robot acceptance

The survey findings revealed that women are more willing to use home-care robots for their family members than men. The highest willingness to use robots for oneself and one's family members was observed among adults aged 65 years and below.

Factors that influenced the willingness of actual or potential users to use home-care robots included age, receipt of long-term care, interest in robot-related news, and motivation to contribute to society.

Regarding ethical considerations, two factors influenced users' willingness to use robots: openness to using robots and willingness to use robots that are still in the research and development stage. However, their willingness remained unaffected by the concerns about safety and privacy.

Developers, on the other hand, prioritized safety and privacy protection. Specifically, their willingness to use robots was influenced by concerns about safety and privacy, as well as their openness to using robots and their willingness to use robots that are still in the research and development stage.

Regarding the use of personal information collected by home-care robots, the survey observed significant differences between users and developers. Developers were more likely to permit the use of their personal information for monitoring purposes or research and development. Among users, approximately 80 % expressed their willingness to provide personal information to professionals for research and development purposes, and around 40 % to 50 % expressed their willingness to offer it to development companies.  

Building trust through openness

The survey findings indicate that individuals interested in robot-related news are more likely to use home-care robots. In contrast, older adults and those with prior experience in long-term care are less willing to use these robots than their family members and home-care providers. These findings highlight the need to address the challenges of adopting participatory design that includes older adults, their families, and home-care staff in the implementation of home-care robots.

Companies that develop home-care robots should focus on the challenges and difficulties faced by older adults in healthcare and long-term care facilities and find appropriate solutions. As stated by researchers, it is essential to create a collaborative ecosystem that spans from development to implementation by fostering mutual understanding and aligning the interests of all stakeholders, including older adults, their families, and home-care providers.

According to the survey findings, openness is another vital factor that significantly influences the willingness of both users and developers to use home-care robots. Anime and other programs featuring human-friendly robots are popular among the Japanese, which may contribute to their openness to robots. Since openness and familiarity are two vital factors in gaining trust in home-care robots, developers should ensure that these robots are easily understandable to users, especially older adults.

Notably, the survey finds that concerns about safety and privacy significantly influence the willingness of developers to use home-care robots. Companies should therefore prioritize user safety and data protection in their designs.

Another vital observation is that users are willing to share personal information with medical professionals for research and developmental purposes, but are hesitant to share the same with robot-developing companies, highlighting the need for trust and transparency in development.   

Overall, the survey findings highlight the need for collaborative ecosystems to develop and implement home-care robots in Japan.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Device / Technology News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. (2025, November 07). Who is willing to trust home-care robots in Japan?. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 07, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251107/Who-is-willing-to-trust-home-care-robots-in-Japan.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Who is willing to trust home-care robots in Japan?". News-Medical. 07 November 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251107/Who-is-willing-to-trust-home-care-robots-in-Japan.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Who is willing to trust home-care robots in Japan?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251107/Who-is-willing-to-trust-home-care-robots-in-Japan.aspx. (accessed November 07, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. 2025. Who is willing to trust home-care robots in Japan?. News-Medical, viewed 07 November 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251107/Who-is-willing-to-trust-home-care-robots-in-Japan.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Redefining aging as an evolutionary achievement
Do gut microbes cause autism? New research says diet plays the bigger role
Scientists uncover excessive maturation and aging in the hippocampus
Longevity gene offers hope for children with progeria
UIC researchers discover an important cellular mechanism that drives aging
The promise and pitfalls of longevity clinics
Unlocking the secrets of vascular health through eye imaging
Urolithin A recharges aging immune cells and boosts mitochondrial fitness in midlife adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers gain new insights into aging based on studies in dogs