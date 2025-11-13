Skin-inspired sensor revolutionizes musculoskeletal monitoring

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Shanghai Jiao Tong UniversityNov 13 2025

As wearable health monitoring advances, the demand for flexible pressure sensors that combine high sensitivity, full-range linearity, and medical-grade accuracy continues to grow. Now, researchers from the Chongqing Institute of Green and Intelligent Technology, led by Prof. Chao Zhang and Prof. Jun Yang, have developed a bioinspired dual-mechanism iontronic pressure sensor (FIPS) that mimics human skin structure-achieving record-breaking linearity and sensitivity for real-time musculoskeletal load monitoring.

Why this sensor matters

  • Ultra-linear response: Maintains R2 > 0.997 across 0–1 MPa, overcoming the typical trade-off between sensitivity and linearity in flexible sensors.
  • Medical-grade accuracy: Achieves 1.8% error in ground reaction force (GRF) estimation-far superior to nonlinear sensors (6.5% error).
  • Scalable & stable: Demonstrates excellent reproducibility, long-term stability, and scalability for smart insole integration.

Innovative design and features

  • Dual-mechanism sensing: Combines contact area expansion (∝P¹ᐟ³) and ion concentration modulation (∝P²ᐟ³) to produce a linear capacitance-pressure response (C ∝ P).
  • Skin-inspired structure: Uses woven iontronic fabric embedded in a polyurethane matrix, mimicking the dermal collagen-elastic fiber network for wide-range mechanical adaptability.
  • High LSF: Achieves a linear sensing factor (LSF) of 242,000-the highest reported to date for flexible pressure sensors.

Applications and performance

  • Smart insole integration: Enables real-time tibial load monitoring during walking and running on various terrains (concrete, track, lawn).
  • Gait analysis: Accurately classifies walking speeds with ~100% accuracy and predicts tibial stress with high precision.
  • Durability: Withstands >10,000 loading cycles and maintains stable performance under bending, humidity, and temperature variation.

Conclusion and outlook

This work introduces a universal design paradigm for high-performance linear flexible sensors, bridging the gap between biological inspiration and engineering precision. The FIPS platform opens new avenues for wearable biomechanics, sports medicine, and rehabilitation robotics, offering a transformative tool for early fracture-risk prediction and personalized musculoskeletal health monitoring.

Stay tuned for more innovations from Prof. Chao Zhang and Prof. Jun Yang's team at the Chongqing Institute of Green and Intelligent Technology!

Source:

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Journal reference:

Li, P., et al. (2025). Skin-Inspired Ultra-Linear Flexible Iontronic Pressure Sensors for Wearable Musculoskeletal Monitoring. Nano-Micro Letters. doi: 10.1007/s40820-025-01887-x. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40820-025-01887-x

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cannabidiol shows promise for obesity and metabolic syndrome
How COVID mRNA vaccines may make cancer treatments more effective
Far-UV at 222 nm disrupts common allergens and could ease asthma triggers
Low-calorie diets linked to higher psoriatic arthritis risk, genetic study suggests
Can roselle help fight inflammation? New review suggests strong potential
How breast milk changes from day to night and why timing matters
Common food additives may trigger childhood asthma
Study reveals early nicotinamide use reduces risk of aggressive skin cancers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Wearable health trackers reveal how accurate your smartwatch really is