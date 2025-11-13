Hiiragi group and Prevedel group collaborate with Prospective Instruments to pioneer intravital multiphoton microscopy for early embryo research

Hubrecht InstituteNov 13 2025

Prof. Takashi Hiiragi (Hubrecht Institute), Dr. Robert Prevedel (European Molecular Biology Laboratory), and Dr. Lukas Krainer (Prospective Instruments) have launched an interdisciplinary collaboration to develop a novel intravital microscopy platform for studying mammalian embryo implantation.

Prof. Takashi Hiiragi explains: "Our research explores how self-organisation drives the emergence of forms and patterns in early mammalian embryos. By combining genetics, microscopy, biophysics, engineering, and modelling, we investigate how a seemingly simple cluster of cells develops into organised structures."

Prof. Takashi Hiiragi continues: "To study embryo development in the uterus,  we established a new interdisciplinary collaboration with the Prevedel group at EMBL Heidelberg and the industry partner Prospective Instruments to build the intravital microscope. We have extensively tested each microscope component to identify and observe the embryo-uterus interaction, and optimized and finalized its design. The mammalian implantation process is largely enigmatic, and the dynamic embryo-uterus interaction and its underlying mechanisms are poorly understood. This new intravital microscope will provide a fresh window and potentially transform the research of early mammalian development. Fortunately, Prospective Instruments could provide the level of customizable design we needed to enable our imaging research."

We are excited to participate in a project that truly pushes the limits of multiphoton imaging by combining such diverse imaging modalities. For many years, we have been supporting researchers with our state-of-the-art multiphoton microscopy solutions. Now, by integrating high-resolution spectral domain optical coherence tomography (OCT) in an automated and user-friendly system, we enable researchers to gain insights from their samples that were not possible before."

Dr. Lukas Krainer

Hubrecht Institute

