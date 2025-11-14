Indero announces breakthrough method for early-phase evaluation of topical drugs using quantitative gene expression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
InderoNov 14 2025

Indero is proud to announce the successful completion of an internally funded study that introduces a novel approach to evaluating topical new chemical entities (NCE) in early-phase clinical research. This innovative method leverages quantitative gene expression analysis to assess drug efficacy rapidly and cost effectively.

Dr. Robert Bissonnette, Executive Chairman and Founder of Indero, who initiated and led the study, shared his excitement about the results:

"Our goal was to rethink how to study topical drugs in early phase studies. The results of this study demonstrate that microdosing for only 3 days can provide meaningful efficacy signals. Within just 24 hours, we observed alterations in gene expression after applying a microdose of mid-potency corticosteroid on the skin of patients. By 72 hours, Th2, Th22 and Th17-specific biomarkers were significantly reduced. This outcome is exactly what we hoped for and opens the door to faster, smarter drug development strategies, demonstrating the potential for this method to be used effectively in early phase 1 studies." The study highlights several advantages of this approach:

  • Rapid efficacy insights with limited preclinical toxicology requirements and reduced phase 1 costs (3-day study vs. 8-12 weeks).
  • Ability to compare multiple NCEs, concentrations, and vehicles within the same patient in short-duration studies.
  • Opportunity to benchmark NCEs against approved topical drugs efficiently.

Emma Guttman, Professor and Chair of Dermatology at Mount Sinai, who performed gene expression analysis, emphasized its impact:

This strategy represents a paradigm shift in topical drug development. It allows physicians and researchers to accelerate innovation while minimizing patient exposure and resource use. The implications for both industry and patients are tremendous."

Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD, Waldman Professor and System Chair, Department of Dermatology and Director, Asness Family Center of Excellence in Eczema and Allergic Conditions, and Director, Laboratory of Inflammatory Skin Diseases, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

This breakthrough puts Indero ahead in dermatology research, creating a faster, safer, and more affordable way to develop topical treatments.

Source:

Indero

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

One-time CRISPR therapy safely lowers cholesterol and triglycerides in early trial
Alzheimer’s breakthrough reveals how tweaking one gene shields brain connections
Study: Biological underpinnings of autism and ADHD may transcend traditional diagnostic boundaries
GLP-1 drugs calm inflammation beyond diabetes and weight loss
Do GLP-1 drugs cause cancer? New review says no, may even protect
GLP-1 drugs beat metformin for weight control in teens with type 2 diabetes
Multiple protein forms from a single gene offer fresh insight into rare disease mechanisms
Two main methods for discovering disease genes reveal distinct aspects of biology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
NYU Langone Health begins first clinical trial of gene-edited pig kidney transplants