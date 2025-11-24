Trust between general practitioners and patients deepens over time, study finds

Background: In this study, researchers aimed to understand how general practitioners experience trust in their patients, and how that trust affects patient care. Researchers interviewed 25 general practitioners across Australia.

What this study found:

Interviewees ranged from 28 to 65 years old.

Three themes described general practitioners' trust in patients: General practitioners' trust in patients was an assumed starting point. General practitioners expressed a lack of trust in some complex patients' ability to navigate the health system, but not in the patients themselves. Trust in patients deepens and develops over time as part of a mutual trusting therapeutic relationship. General practitioners had difficulty trusting patients who were perceived to be manipulating the relationship for secondary gain. Participants attempted to understand their patient's situation and establish a trusting relationship even when this was the case.



Implications: Strengthening systems and training that support general practitioners in maintaining trusting relationships, especially with complex or high-needs patients, can improve continuity and quality of care.