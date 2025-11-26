Study finds rising sex toy use and masturbation among older women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The Menopause SocietyNov 26 2025

Although research on sexuality in older adults has been growing in recent years, most of the studies are focused on partnered sexual activity and not on solo sexual behavior, including masturbation or the use of sex toys. A new study specifically investigated sex toy use during partnered sex and masturbation in older adult women. Results of the study are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society.

Women are less likely to masturbate than men, and masturbation tends to be negatively associated with age. Women are more likely to use masturbation as complementary to partnered sex, whereas men use it to compensate for lack of partnered sex. Although there has historically been a stigma associated with masturbation and the use of sex toys, especially for women, the reality is that there are a number of positive health outcomes that may be related to masturbation in older adults. There is also evidence that such behavior is associated with improved cognitive function, specifically better word recall.

During the COVID pandemic, there was a spike in the sale of sex toys. One U.S. study found that one in five respondents reported expanding their sexual repertoire by adding new activities, including using a sex toy with a partner, during the pandemic. There is also evidence that older women are engaging in more varied sexual acts, including sex toy use. Because penetrative sex may become more painful and difficult because of menopause and erectile problems in men, alternative modes of sexual expression, including sex-toy use, may be replacing intercourse.

Another contributing factor is that an increasing number of older women are living alone, either because of divorce, widowhood or an intentional choice to remain single. In response, sex-toy companies are increasingly designing and marketing sex toys for older adult women, including toys specifically targeting those in menopause.

In a new, one-of-the-first-of-its-kind studies involving more than 3,000 women aged 60 years and older, researchers confirmed that there was a growing prevalence of masturbation and sex-toy use in this population and that such use led to a higher frequency of orgasm. More specifically, participants reported much greater use of sex toys during masturbation than during sex with a partner. Those who reported almost always or always using sex toys during masturbation were significantly more likely to report always or almost always having an organism. The most frequently used sex toys were an external vibrator or a dildo/penetrative toy.

Of those who had partner sex, more than one-third (38.7%) reported using sex toys during partnered sex at least sometimes. Because of the prevalence of masturbation and sex-toy use, as well as their relationships to orgasm and possible improved health outcomes and well-being, the researchers suggest that older women could benefit from receiving more information from their health care professionals on these topics.

Study results are published in the article "Sex toy use among a demographically representative sample of women 60 and older in the United States."

Lack of understanding of female anatomy, the sexual response cycle, and underlying factors resulting in orgasm is common among both older and younger women. The physical and mental benefits of fulfilling sexual function are well known. By initiating conversations around sexuality in routine healthcare encounters, healthcare professionals can destigmatize the topic and provide valuable instruction on how to achieve an orgasm. Many women believe something is wrong with them because they can't achieve orgasm with a partner, when the truth is that most women don't reach orgasm with penetrative intercourse alone. This simple knowledge has the potential to significantly impact the high prevalence of female sexual dysfunction."

Dr. Monica Christmas, associate medical director, The Menopause Society

Source:

The Menopause Society

Journal reference:

Hille, J. J., et al. (2025). Sex toy use among a demographically representative sample of women 60 and older in the United States. Menopause. doi: 10.1097/gme.0000000000002679. https://journals.lww.com/menopausejournal/abstract/9900/sex_toy_use_among_a_demographically_representative.562.aspx

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Healthcare workforce perspectives on patient experience improvement in private hospitals
Study finds self-pleasure as a valuable care strategy for managing menopause symptoms
AI in Healthcare: How generative tools are transforming clinical practice
NYU Langone achieves eleventh straight A grade for patient safety
New research links gerrymandering to reduced healthcare services
Global Virus Network awards first pandemic preparedness research grants across four continents
New platform enables unbiased evaluation of AI algorithms for diabetic eye screening
Research shows citrus and grape compounds may protect against type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New research sheds light on E. coli spread in human communities