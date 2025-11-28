Fu's subcutaneous needling offers a safe non-pharmacological therapy for muscle-related pain

Chinese Academy of SciencesNov 28 2025

Chronic muscle tension is a common underlying factor in many pain disorders, causing reduced arterial blood flow, tissue hypoxia, and the release of inflammatory mediators. These physiological changes trigger pain signaling through sensory neurons. Existing treatments such as anesthetics and anti-inflammatory drugs, typically aim to block pain perception or reduce inflammation temporarily, without addressing the muscle-driven origin. As a result, symptoms often recur and treatment outcomes vary widely. Due to these challenges, there is a need for approaches that directly target muscle tension and restore local blood supply to achieve sustained pain relief.

The author from Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine reports new theoretical and practical insights into Fu's subcutaneous needling (FSN), a technique that integrates traditional acupuncture principles with modern myology. The study, published (DOI: 10.1016/j.jtcms.2025.09.008) in the Journal of Traditional Chinese Medical Sciences in 2025, explains how FSN relaxes tightened muscle fibers, restores arterial blood flow, and prevents abnormal ATP release that activates pain pathways. The findings demonstrate FSN's value as a non-pharmacological therapy for muscle-related pain and support its broader development in clinical practice.

The study outlines the evolution of FSN as a technique that inserts a specialized needle into the subcutaneous layer rather than deep muscle layers. A signature "swaying movement" is applied to mechanically release muscle tension. Clinically, FSN has shown immediate pain relief in conditions ranging from neck and shoulder stiffness to knee osteoarthritis and visceral pain. The author identifies tightened muscle fibers as the primary pathological target. Chronic contraction compresses surrounding arteries, reducing oxygen supply and damaging mitochondria, which in turn causes the leakage of intracellular ATP. The extracellular ATP activates pain receptors (such as P2X3) on sensory nerve endings, generating pain signals. By releasing muscle tension, FSN restores blood flow, stops pathological ATP leakage, and interrupts pain transmission at its origin. The technique adheres to the "Keep It Simple, Stupid" principle by using a single, clearly defined target tissue and reproducible operation steps. It also avoids drug side effects and deep-tissue risks, offering a safe, efficient alternative to conventional pain treatments.

"We are shifting the understanding of pain from nerve-centered theories toward a muscle-centered model," said the study's author. "Chronic muscle tension is not simply a symptom but a driver of ischemia, cellular stress, and pain signaling. By addressing this muscular origin, FSN does not merely mask pain - it helps resolve it. Our goal is to encourage clinicians and researchers to view muscles as the key to many persistent pain disorders and to explore FSN as a scientifically grounded therapeutic approach."

FSN offers a promising treatment option for patients with chronic pain who cannot tolerate medications or have not responded to conventional therapies. Its simplicity and safety mean it may be applied across community clinics, rehabilitation centers, and integrated medicine settings. The study suggests future directions including the development of specialized FSN tools, AI-assisted training, and the establishment of clinical myology departments to standardize care. By centering muscle physiology in pain treatment, FSN may serve as a foundation for new therapeutics that improve patient outcomes while reducing reliance on pharmaceutical pain control.

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Fu, Z. (2025). Theoretical and practical development of Fu’s subcutaneous needling for pain treatment: Novel integration between traditional wisdom and modern medicine. Journal of Traditional Chinese Medical Sciences. doi: 10.1016/j.jtcms.2025.09.008. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2095754825000882?via%3Dihub

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
