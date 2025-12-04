TRIMTECH Therapeutics appoints Alison Lawton as Chair of the Board

TRIMTECH Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies that target and degrade protein aggregates associated with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Alison Lawton as Chair of its Board of Directors. Alison brings substantial expertise in operations, drug development, and strategic leadership, together with extensive boardroom experience, to guide and support TRIMTECH’s accelerated portfolio advancement and its next stage of growth.

Alison has more than 35 years of global pharma and biotech leadership expertise, during which time she has led global regulatory strategy for numerous product approvals; gained extensive experience in preparing organisations for late-stage development, capital raises, and public markets; led a billion dollar commercial organisation and held various industry representative positions. Her executive career includes senior leadership positions at Genzyme (a Sanofi company), where she oversaw multiple global functions across regulatory affairs, market access, quality systems and general business management. Her most recent position was as CEO of Kaleido Biosciences, and prior as the President and COO. She has also held COO roles at Aura Biosciences and X4 Pharmaceuticals. Current Board roles include Chair of the Board of Directors of Dianthus Therapeutics and Board Member for ProQR Therapeutics and BlueRock Therapeutics. She has also previously chaired and served on boards for other public and private life-science companies, including Spyre Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals. Alison holds a B.Sc. in Pharmacology from King’s College London.

We are incredibly thrilled to welcome Alison to the team as Chair. Her exceptional track record will be invaluable as we progress toward the next round of milestones for the Company. Alison’s experience leading organisations through complex growth phases complements our science-led approach and will strengthen the Board as they guide TRIMTECH towards our goal of delivering accessible, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegeneration.” Dr Nicola Thompson, CEO, TRIMTECH Therapeutics

Ms Alison Lawton, Chair of the Board of Directors, TRIMTECH Therapeutics, commented: “TRIMTECH has built a strong scientific and organisational foundation to deliver on its mission. I look forward to leading the Board as the Company moves toward its next phase of financing and advancing its innovative degrader platform.”