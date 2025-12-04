TRIMTECH Therapeutics appoints Alison Lawton as Chair of the Board

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

TRIMTECH Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies that target and degrade protein aggregates associated with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Alison Lawton as Chair of its Board of Directors. Alison brings substantial expertise in operations, drug development, and strategic leadership, together with extensive boardroom experience, to guide and support TRIMTECH’s accelerated portfolio advancement and its next stage of growth.

Alison has more than 35 years of global pharma and biotech leadership expertise, during which time she has led global regulatory strategy for numerous product approvals; gained extensive experience in preparing organisations for late-stage development, capital raises, and public markets; led a billion dollar commercial organisation and held various industry representative positions. Her executive career includes senior leadership positions at Genzyme (a Sanofi company), where she oversaw multiple global functions across regulatory affairs, market access, quality systems and general business management. Her most recent position was as CEO of Kaleido Biosciences, and prior as the President and COO. She has also held COO roles at Aura Biosciences and X4 Pharmaceuticals. Current Board roles include Chair of the Board of Directors of Dianthus Therapeutics and Board Member for ProQR Therapeutics and BlueRock Therapeutics. She has also previously chaired and served on boards for other public and private life-science companies, including Spyre Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals. Alison holds a B.Sc. in Pharmacology from King’s College London.

We are incredibly thrilled to welcome Alison to the team as Chair. Her exceptional track record will be invaluable as we progress toward the next round of milestones for the Company. Alison’s experience leading organisations through complex growth phases complements our science-led approach and will strengthen the Board as they guide TRIMTECH towards our goal of delivering accessible, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegeneration.”

Dr Nicola Thompson, CEO, TRIMTECH Therapeutics

Ms Alison Lawton, Chair of the Board of Directors, TRIMTECH Therapeutics, commented: “TRIMTECH has built a strong scientific and organisational foundation to deliver on its mission. I look forward to leading the Board as the Company moves toward its next phase of financing and advancing its innovative degrader platform.”

Source:

TRIMTECH Therapeutics

Posted in: Business / Finance | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    TRIMTECH Therapeutics. (2025, December 04). TRIMTECH Therapeutics appoints Alison Lawton as Chair of the Board. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 04, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251204/TRIMTECH-Therapeutics-appoints-Alison-Lawton-as-Chair-of-the-Board.aspx.

  • MLA

    TRIMTECH Therapeutics. "TRIMTECH Therapeutics appoints Alison Lawton as Chair of the Board". News-Medical. 04 December 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251204/TRIMTECH-Therapeutics-appoints-Alison-Lawton-as-Chair-of-the-Board.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    TRIMTECH Therapeutics. "TRIMTECH Therapeutics appoints Alison Lawton as Chair of the Board". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251204/TRIMTECH-Therapeutics-appoints-Alison-Lawton-as-Chair-of-the-Board.aspx. (accessed December 04, 2025).

  • Harvard

    TRIMTECH Therapeutics. 2025. TRIMTECH Therapeutics appoints Alison Lawton as Chair of the Board. News-Medical, viewed 04 December 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251204/TRIMTECH-Therapeutics-appoints-Alison-Lawton-as-Chair-of-the-Board.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback