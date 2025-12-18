Ventilator mode and tube cuff design reshape airflow in the intubated trachea

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
SUNY Polytechnic InstituteDec 18 2025

Mechanical ventilation saves lives, but the airflow it produces inside an intubated airway can also shape conditions linked to complications during long-term support. In a recent study, SUNY Polytechnic Institute faculty Dr. Aarthi Sekaran (Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering) and Dr. Ahmed Abdelaal (Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Technology) examined how two practical factors-endotracheal tube (ETT) cuff design and ventilator mode-change airflow behavior inside the human trachea.

Their paper, Computational and Experimental Characterization of Flow in an Intubated Human Trachea, recently published in a special issue of MDPI's Fluids on respiratory flows, focuses on the region near the ETT cuff, where secondary issues such as infection can originate. The team compared two cuff geometries commonly used in clinical devices, Taperguard-style and Microcuff-type, and evaluated them under two ventilation strategies: Pressure-Controlled Ventilation (PCV) and Assisted Volume-Controlled Ventilation (VCV).

To capture realistic, time-varying flow physics, Sekaran and Abdelaal combined 3D unsteady computational fluid dynamics (URANS CFD) with experimental validation, using flow measurements and visualization to confirm key behaviors. This blended approach allowed them to quantify changes in flow asymmetry, secondary flow structures, and wall shear stress, metrics that matter because they influence how strongly air "drags" along airway surfaces and how transport occurs near the cuff.

A central finding is that ventilator mode and cuff geometry interact: the Taperguard configuration under PCV produced substantially higher wall shear stress, reaching nearly double what was observed for the same cuff under VCV. In contrast, the Microcuff + VCV combination produced lower velocities and reduced shear, with peak levels around 80 percent of those seen in the Taperguard case.

Overall, the study provides a validated, engineering-based lens for understanding how device design and ventilation strategy can meaningfully reshape tracheal airflow, insights that can inform both future ETT design and clinical decision-making.

Source:

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Journal reference:

Sekaran, A. & Abdelaal, A. (2025). Computational and Experimental Characterization of Flow in an Intubated Human Trachea. Fluids. doi: 10.3390/fluids10120312. https://www.mdpi.com/2311-5521/10/12/312

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study explores how elevated growth hormone levels contribute to liver aging
How specific foods reshape oxidative stress responses during and after high-intensity training
Deep learning AI model identifies first-of-its-kind biomarker of chronic stress
Dexamethasone shows potential to fight therapy-resistant breast cancer metastases
Innate immunity and metabolic stress drive a unique form of cell death
Bedtime stress behaviors connect financial strain to declining sleep health
Prenatal stress hormones may shape when a baby’s teeth erupt
Scientists uncover molecular mechanism behind chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Stress may help explain why patients with depression are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease