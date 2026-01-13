WHO urges stronger taxes to curb sugary drink and alcohol consumption

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The World Health OrganizationJan 13 2026

Sugary drinks and alcoholic beverages are getting cheaper, due to consistently low tax rates in most countries, fueling obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancers and injuries, especially in children and young adults.

In two new global reports released today, the World Health Organization is calling on governments to significantly strengthen taxes on sugary drinks and alcoholic beverages. The reports warn that weak tax systems are allowing harmful products to remain cheap while health systems face mounting financial pressure from preventable noncommunicable diseases and injuries.

Health taxes are one of the strongest tools we have for promoting health and preventing disease. By increasing taxes on products like tobacco, sugary drinks, and alcohol, governments can reduce harmful consumption and unlock funds for vital health services."

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

The combined global market for sugary drinks and alcoholic beverages generates billions of dollars in profit, fueling widespread consumption and corporate profit. Yet governments capture only a relatively small share of this value through health-motivated taxes, leaving societies to bear the long-term health and economic costs.

The reports show that at least 116 countries tax sugary drinks, many of which are sodas. But many other high-sugar products, such as 100% fruit juices, sweetened milk drinks, and ready-to-drink coffees and teas, escape taxation. While 97% of countries tax energy drinks, this figure has not changed since the last global report in 2023.

Related Stories

A separate WHO report shows that at least 167 countries levy taxes on alcoholic beverages, while 12 ban alcohol entirely. Despite this, alcohol has become more affordable or remained unchanged in price in most countries since 2022, as taxes fail to keep pace with inflation and income growth. Wine remains untaxed in at least 25 countries, mostly in Europe, despite clear health risks.

"More affordable alcohol drives violence, injuries and disease," highlighted Dr Etienne Krug, Director of WHO's Department of Health Determinants, Promotion and Prevention. While industry profits, the public often carries the health consequences and society the economic costs."

WHO found that across regions:

  • tax shares on alcohol remain low with global excise share medians of 14% for beer and 22.5% for spirits;
  • sugary drink taxes are weak and poorly targeted with the median tax accounting for only about 2% of the price of a common sugary soda and often applying only to a subset of beverages, missing large parts of the market; and
  • few countries adjust taxes for inflation, allowing health-harming products to become steadily more affordable.

These trends in tax persist despite a 2022 Gallup Poll finding that the majority of people surveyed supported higher taxes on alcohol and sugary beverages. WHO is calling on countries to raise and redesign taxes as part of its new 3 by 35 initiative, which aims to increase the real prices of three products, tobacco, alcohol and sugary drinks, by 2035 making them less affordable over time to help protect people's health.

Source:

The World Health Organization

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Long-term diabetes changes red blood cells, increasing cardiovascular disease risk
Study reveals the global economic costs of diabetes
Reproductive history is associated with women's lifespan and biological aging
California's school-based tobacco prevention program linked to lower youth smoking, vaping rates
Male endurance athletes aged over 50 may be at greater risk of serious heart problems
Higher intake of food preservatives linked to increased risk of type 2 diabetes
Natural daylight during office hours improves glucose stability in type 2 diabetes
Research shows benefits of lifestyle interventions in reducing the risk of gestational diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New $8.5 million renewal grant fuels research on children's heart health