LGM Pharma expands U.S. manufacturing, bringing total investment to $15M across Texas and Colorado sites

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LGM Pharma, a leading provider of tailored API sourcing, contract analytical testing, and CDMO services for the full drug product lifecycle, today announced the second phase of its CDMO growth strategy, committing an additional $9 million to its facilities in Rosenberg, Texas, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The investment follows the company’s previously announced $6 million expansion in Rosenberg in 2025 and is designed to increase commercial capacity, expand R&D capabilities, and support continued demand for U.S.-based drug product manufacturing.

The Texas facility enhancements include a $4 million investment to expand commercial-scale manufacturing suites for suppositories in response to increasing customer and market demand, including growth in women’s health products. The upgrades also expand R&D capabilities to support formulation and scale-up for suppositories, solutions, suspensions, and semi-solids. The Rosenberg site will remain fully operational throughout construction, with upgrades already underway.

In Colorado Springs, LGM Pharma will invest $5 million to expand commercial manufacturing capacity for niche, high-value oral solid dose (OSD) products, including orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs). The facility has served as the company’s center of excellence for OSD development. The expansion, planned for completion this year, will support growing demand for domestic manufacturing. In 2024, the global OSD CDMO market was valued at $43.65 billion, with North America accounting for approximately 40.5 % of global OSD pharmaceutical manufacturing activity.

These multi-site investments totaling $15 million reflect our continued commitment to strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains in the United StatesToday’s pharma companies need partners that are both resilient and integrated across the full product lifecycle. By reinforcing domestic drug product manufacturing at the downstream end of the supply chain, closer to end markets, and leveraging our global API sourcing capabilities upstream, we create a balanced end-to-end model. This gives customers greater control and visibility as they move products from development to commercialization.”

Prasad Raje, Chief Executive Officer, LGM Pharma

Earlier in the supply chain, at the drug substance stage, LGM Pharma supports 505(b)(2), NDA, and ANDA programs through a global network of more than 220 pre-qualified API manufacturers. By combining global drug substance sourcing with expanded U.S. finished dose development and manufacturing, the company provides integrated support across the full drug product lifecycle.

Hamilton Lenox, Chief Commercial Officer of LGM Pharma, said the company’s prior Rosenberg upgrades from Phase I of the expansion, including implementation of enhanced track-and-trace serialization systems and increased production volumes, are now complete. “We are executing this next phase of expansion while keeping both facilities fully operational,” Lenox said. “Our teams are experienced in managing complex upgrades without sacrificing quality or disrupting customer supply, which remain our top operational priorities. Rather than overextending in a single phase, we are executing these enhancements incrementally to expand capabilities and capacity while ensuring operational continuity. This approach allows us to strengthen infrastructure, support customer growth, and scale in response to market demand.”

Companies developing 505(b)(2), NDA, or ANDA products, as well as those with commercial branded or generic portfolios, are encouraged to explore LGM Pharma’s API sourcing and expanded drug product manufacturing capabilities by visiting LGMPharma.com or meeting with company executives at DCAT Week, March 23-26, 2026, in New York City.

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LGM Pharma

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Business / Finance

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