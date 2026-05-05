BSI Life Sciences and Marvin EDC announce integration partnership

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BSI Life Sciences, an industry leader of CTMS and eTMF software solutions, announces a new integration partnership with Marvin EDC, bringing together their complementary technologies to support modern clinical development.

The partnership enables seamless data exchange between BSI Life Sciences' clinical operations platform and AB Cube's Marvin EDC, giving sponsors and CROs a connected, compliant environment without compromising flexibility or the ability to work with preferred tools.

"Marvin and BSI Life Sciences' eClinical solutions are built on the same commitment to interoperability, open standards, and strong usability. For clinical leaders, that means less integration effort, less duplicate entry, and a more reliable flow of information from data capture through to operational management and TMF documentation", said Philip Skou, Managing Director of BSI Life Sciences.

With Marvin connected to BSI Life Sciences' CTMS and eTMF, we are bringing together complementary technologies for modern clinical development, This partnership supports a best-of-breed strategy while giving sponsors and CROs a connected, compliant platform across clinical data, operations, pharmacovigilance, and trial documentation."

Manuel Neukum, CEO, AB Cube Germany GmbH

The integration reflects a growing demand from study teams for interoperable solutions that reduce manual data reconciliation and simplify cross-system workflows, while maintaining the compliance standards required for regulated clinical research.

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BSI Life Sciences

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News

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