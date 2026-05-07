Antibodies.com awarded King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade

Antibodies.com has been awarded a 2026 King's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category – one of the UK's highest business honors.

Founded in Cambridge in 2015, the company has seen significant international growth, tripling its customer base over the past five years and now supplying research reagents to scientists in 100+ countries across 5,000+ research institutions and biopharma companies worldwide.

The King's Award for Enterprise recognizes outstanding UK businesses demonstrating exceptional overseas growth and sustained commitment to international trade.