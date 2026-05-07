Antibodies.com awarded King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade

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Antibodies.com has been awarded a 2026 King's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category – one of the UK's highest business honors.

Founded in Cambridge in 2015, the company has seen significant international growth, tripling its customer base over the past five years and now supplying research reagents to scientists in 100+ countries across 5,000+ research institutions and biopharma companies worldwide.

The King's Award for Enterprise recognizes outstanding UK businesses demonstrating exceptional overseas growth and sustained commitment to international trade.

Receiving the King's Award for Enterprise is a truly special moment for everyone at Antibodies.com, and welcome recognition of the hard work of our team and the progress we've made over the years. We've always focused on international growth and innovation in life science tools, and this category really reflects that journey. We hope the award will shine a light on the work we do to support vital research within the scientific community."

Sebastian Newlove, Company Director, Antibodies.com

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Antibodies.com

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

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