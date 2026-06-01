Hovione advances intranasal drug delivery with commercial-ready dry powder platform ahead of 4th Nasal Formulation & Delivery Summit

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Hovione is bringing momentum to the intranasal field after announcing that its lead single-use nasal dry powder device, developed in collaboration with Industrial Design Consultancy Ltd (IDC), is now available for commercial partnerships. The milestone marks the transition from prototype to a fully integrated intranasal drug delivery platform that spans Hovione’s end-to-end partnership capabilities–from API synthesis through advanced formulation and particle engineering to drug product manufacturing, including device supply and advanced analytical tools for nasal performance characterization.

The platform’s single-use device is designed to be manufacturable at scale and to leverage existing advanced particle engineering and drug product manufacturing capabilities, a practical advantage that can shorten timelines to clinic and commercialization while reducing development risk and cost. The device’s patented mechanism supports targeted nasal deposition, including access to the upper olfactory region. This enables rapid systemic absorption and potential nose-to-brain delivery pathways that are increasingly important for CNS and emergency-use indications.

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Beyond the single-use format, Hovione and IDC are advancing a multi-dose variant to broaden applicability across dosing regimens and therapeutic areas. The collaboration is backed by an intellectual property portfolio and initial patent grants, positioning the platform as a turnkey option for pharma partners seeking a single integrated supplier for both drug substance and device.

This development arrives as intranasal delivery gains traction for systemic, CNS and rapid-onset therapies. This is precisely the focus of the upcoming 4th Nasal Formulation & Delivery Summit, for which Hovione is a key sponsor. The annual summit unites formulation, delivery and product development leaders to tackle drug-device compatibility, translational preclinical models, and strategies for scalable, regulatory-ready intranasal programs. Hovione’s recent progress will be highly relevant to attendees looking to de-risk nose-to-brain and systemic intranasal programs.

If you’d like to learn more about Hovione and the full session line-up at the 4th Nasal Formulation & Delivery Summit, download our event guide here.

Source:

Hanson Wade Group - 4th Nasal Formulation & Delivery Summit

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

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