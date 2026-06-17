GLP-1 medications may reduce violent behavior in adults

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Rutgers UniversityJun 17 2026

The use of GLP-1 medications commonly prescribed for weight loss or managing diabetes may have effects that extend beyond metabolic health, including on behaviors linked to violence, according to Rutgers researchers.

Their study, published in Criminology, examined whether the use of GLP-1 receptor agonist medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, influences violent criminal behavior among adults by moderating the effects of impulsivity and alcohol intake.

Researchers analyzed data from a 2025 survey of 7,521 U.S. adults and focused their primary analyses on 821 individuals who had ever used a GLP-1 medication. The study compared current GLP-1 users with former users and examined whether medication use changed the relationship between violent behavior, impulsivity and alcohol use. Violent behavior was measured using a validated self-reported offending scale assessing behaviors such as fighting, assault and robbery.

"The strongest finding in the study was that the well-established link between impulsivity and violent behavior was substantially weaker among current GLP-1 users compared to former users," said Daniel Semenza, the lead author of the study as well as the director of research at the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at the Rutgers School of Public Health and an associate professor with the Rutgers School of Public Health. "As GLP-1 drugs become increasingly widespread, it is important to understand all of their potential behavioral effects, including those relevant to public safety," Semenza said.

Researchers found that higher impulsivity and alcohol use were strongly associated with violent behavior overall, but those relationships were significantly weaker among current GLP-1 users. The association between impulsivity and violent behavior was about 62% weaker among current users compared with former users. The relationship between alcohol use and violent behavior was about 52% weaker among current users, although those findings were less consistent across sensitivity analyses.

Our findings are consistent with these medications working like cognitive behavioral therapy, weakening the path from impulse to action rather than eliminating impulsivity itself."

Christopher Thomas, assistant professor at Rutgers University-Camden and coauthor of the study

The study was observational and cross-sectional, meaning causal conclusions cannot be drawn, the researchers said. They emphasized the need for future longitudinal and experimental studies to determine whether GLP-1 medications reduce violence risk and to better understand the mechanisms involved.

Source:

Rutgers University

Journal reference:

Semenza, D. C., & Thomas, C. (2026). Glucagon‐like peptide‐1 receptor agonist use and violent crime among US adults. Criminology. https://doi.org/10.1111/1745-9125.70058. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/1745-9125.70058

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Excess weight identified as key driver for cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome
New poll reveals how politics reshaped trust in U.S. public health
Oral semaglutide improves blood sugar, weight, and liver markers in real-world diabetes care
Diabetes raises mortality risk after solid-organ transplantation
Puerto Rico sees sharp rise in adolescent type 1 diabetes
Scientists uncover protein-folding mechanism linked to diabetes progression
Study identifies top predictors for weight loss using tirzepatide
One drink a day may be the new upper limit for safer alcohol guidance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Laverock Therapeutics reports key oncology research milestones