Weight-loss medications lessen the risk of violent criminal behavior

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyJun 17 2026

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) are widely prescribed for diabetes and obesity, but studies have found evidence that the medications may also influence behavior, such as supporting impulse control and reducing substance use and alcohol consumption by potentially interacting with the brain's reward and stress systems. New research in Criminology adds to this growing evidence.

When investigators analyzed data from a 2025 nationally representative US survey involving 821 adults who had ever used GLP-1 medications, they found that while impulsivity and alcohol use were strongly associated with committing violent crime, these associations were significantly weaker among current GLP-1 RA users compared with former users. So even when a GLP-1 RA user drinks or acts impulsively, the situation is less likely to escalate into engaging in violent criminality. More thorough analyses showed that this finding was especially consistent related to impulsivity, but less so with alcohol use.

The findings suggest that GLP-1 RAs may lessen the extent to which certain established risk factors translate into violent behavior.

As GLP-1 medications become increasingly widespread, understanding their broader behavioral effects becomes an important public health and criminological question that requires careful study."

Daniel C. Semenza, PhD, corresponding author, Rutgers University

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Semenza, D. C., & Thomas, C. (2026). Glucagon‐like peptide‐1 receptor agonist use and violent crime among US adults. Criminology. DOI: 10.1111/1745-9125.70058. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/1745-9125.70058

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

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