Poor premature infant growth linked to lasting brain abnormalities

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University of GranadaJul 24 2026Reviewed

Research led by the University of Granada (UGR) paves the way for new intervention and monitoring strategies for this high-risk population.

Nutrition and growth during the first years of life are critical for the development of children born prematurely. A new study from the University of Granada analyzes the long-term consequences of extrauterine growth restriction (EUGR), which affects 37% of premature infants. The researchers have identified possible persistent structural brain abnormalities.

The study demonstrates that failure to achieve adequate catch-up growth following extrauterine growth restriction has long-term consequences for the brain regions responsible for emotional regulation, particularly certain areas of the frontal lobe.

The scientists evaluated children with a history of very low birth weight prematurity who had experienced EUGR and analyzed their development up to two years of age, focusing particularly on those who had not achieved optimal growth. The results indicate that a lack of weight catch-up during this critical period is associated with a lasting impact on development.

The finding reinforces the importance of optimizing nutritional strategies from the earliest stages of life.

Prematurity interrupts the continuous supply of nutrients that occurs during gestation, making early and appropriate nutritional intervention essential to prevent deficits that could have long-term consequences." 

José Uberos Fernández, Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Granada (UGR) and author of this study

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Furthermore, the study provides relevant evidence in a clinical context where there is still variability in nutritional practices for preterm infants. The results underscore the need for protocols that promote proper growth in the early years, with the goal of improving not only weight but also the structure and function of developing organs.

Overall, this research highlights that monitoring growth beyond the neonatal period is essential and that the absence of catch-up growth can have persistent consequences, opening the door to new intervention and monitoring strategies for this high-risk population.

Source:

University of Granada

Journal reference:

Uberos, J., et al. (2026). Impact of catch-up growth on brain structures involved in emotional regulation in preterm children at 2 years of age. Early Human Development. DOI: 10.1016/j.earlhumdev.2026.106550. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0378378226000757?via%3Dihub

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

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