Salk neuroscientists identify traveling brain waves as a computational engine

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Salk InstituteJul 21 2026Reviewed

Your brain has something surprising in common with the ocean: waves! Electrical activity washes over the brain's surface, creating what are called traveling brain waves or neural traveling waves. These waves cause real differences in your behavior and attention, and-again, like ocean waves-can have variable causes, from intrinsic to environmental inputs.

A new review article written by Salk Institute neuroscientists synthesizes the physiological and computational information about these neural traveling waves and draws a new conclusion: Neural traveling waves are a computational engine in the visual cortex. These waves allow the visual cortex (and likely other areas of the brain) to build representations of the external world, enabling our capacity to predict, reconstruct, and perceive the world around us.

The piece was published in Neuron on July 21, 2026.

What are traveling brain waves, and why do they exist?

Salk neuroscientist John Reynolds, PhD, was the first to identify traveling brain waves in the visual systems of awake animals back in 2020. What's more, his lab found that these traveling brain waves directly correlated with whether those animals were able to perceive an object right in front of them-helping explain the classic conundrum of searching for something, like a pair of keys, that evidently was right in front of you the whole time.

After finding that traveling brain waves exist in awake animals, and that they alter animals' ability to perceive stimuli at a given moment, Reynolds had a new question: Why?

This paper lays out, for the first time in a single integrated framework, what the brain can actually compute by virtue of having this recurrent wave-generating circuitry."

John Reynolds, PhD, senior and co-corresponding author of the paper

The researchers focused on the visual cortex, proposing neural traveling waves allow the visual cortex to: 1) modulate perception moment to moment, 2) turn recent sensory inputs into an internal representation of those inputs, 3) generate short-term predictions about the external world, and 4) store and replay patterns that represent memories of events unfolding in time.

What does this new framework mean?

The paper suggests that neural brain waves are much more than just electrical noise. The neural connections that generate these waves aren't simply relaying signals; rather, they change their physiology ("synaptic weights") to reflect the outside world.

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Each sight, smell, sound, and action of an animal alters the connections that generate these waves, building the neural circuitry that the brain uses to construct an internal representation of the external world.

"This is, in a meaningful sense, analogous to what large language models like ChatGPT do," explains Reynolds. "They learn statistical structure from language and use that knowledge to generate meaningful and appropriately structured text that reflects the patterns of language. The brain may be doing something functionally similar-a biological generative model built from the ground up by experience."

Each time the brain receives sensory input, it must decide, what am I most likely sensing right now? Though the world is rich and complex, it is also somewhat predictable; objects around you exist in 3D space, you see the world in retinal images that change with your eye and body movements, and the laws of physics and physiology overlay this all.

Reynolds' paper proposes that the brain internalizes these regularities by encoding them in networks of synapses, which can then generate waves that allow the brain to infer the likely causes of sensory input and construct an internal model of the world. This framing brings us one step closer to understanding how our brains compute the busy, messy world around us, turning a complicated sensory onslaught into behaviors and experiences.

Source:

Salk Institute

Journal reference:

Muller, L., et al. (2026). Neural traveling waves in cortex: Network mechanisms and potential roles in neural computation. Neuron. DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2026.06.019. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0896627326004873?dgcid=author

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

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