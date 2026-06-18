Mental health problems common in encephalitis survivors, study finds

A major new study has found that mental health and behavioral changes such as depression, anxiety, and emotional instability are common in people who survive encephalitis - inflammation of the brain that can be caused by infection or autoimmune disease.

The research, led by a team of scientists and clinicians at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London, University of Oxford, and University of Liverpool, is the most comprehensive analysis of its kind. The study published in Brain Communications was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

Encephalitis affects up to 6,000 people in the UK each year and can be life-threatening. While treatments have improved survival, many survivors are left with long-term complications. Until now, much of the focus has been on physical and neurological recovery, with very little known about how the illness affects mental health over time.

Dr Cameron Watson, the study's lead author and MRC Clinical Research Teaching Fellow at the IoPPN, said: "Encephalitis doesn't end when patients leave hospital. Many people experience difficulties with their mental health, including depression and anxiety as well as changes to their personality. The true scale of these problems, however, hasn't been clear so we wanted to bring together all available evidence to understand just how common these psychiatric conditions are among survivors of encephalitis."

The team analyzed data from 101 studies involving more than 4,700 encephalitis survivors worldwide. This included cases from both infectious causes (such as herpes simplex virus and Japanese encephalitis) and autoimmune causes (where the immune system mistakenly attacks the brain). Using advanced statistical techniques, they combined findings to calculate the average rates of different symptoms and explored how these varied by cause, age, and other factors.

The key findings were:

Around 27% of survivors experienced depression or behavioral problems

Around 1 in 5 experienced anxiety, disinhibition, or emotional instability even months or years after their illness

These mental health effects were just as common as neurological complications such as memory loss or seizures

Both infectious and autoimmune forms of encephalitis showed similar rates of psychiatric problems, though changes in mood were more frequent after infections

Significantly, few studies had offered patients consistent mental health follow-up, and methods for measuring outcomes varied widely, showing the need for standardized approaches.

The researchers say their findings underline the importance of routine mental health screening and support for anyone recovering from encephalitis.

These findings should change how we follow up people recovering from encephalitis. Psychiatric complications are common and can be disabling. For many of these, we have highly effective treatments. Mental health assessment needs to be a routine part of post-encephalitis care and never be an afterthought. Patients do not need to suffer in silence." Dr. Thomas Pollak, Senior Clinical Lecturer and Consultant Neuropsychiatrist, IoPPN

Dr Jack Fanshawe, Academic Clinical Fellow at the University of Oxford and co-lead author of the study said: "This research gives us for the first time, a real sense of the long-term mental health impacts of encephalitis. But in many ways, it raises further questions. We still don't know what treatments work, who is most at risk, or how to tailor support and clinical pathways for someone whose personality or behavior has been impacted. "

Dr Ava Easton, co-author and Chief Executive of Encephalitis International said: "Our community often tells us that mood changes, anxiety, and personality shifts can be just as distressing, if not more so, than physical symptoms. This research confirms what survivors have long been saying - that brain inflammation can have deep and lasting effects on their mental wellbeing. It is now critical that we mobilize on this evidence and begin to build services that address the holistic needs of those who experience the outcomes of this often-devastating neurological condition."

Stuart, an Encephalitis International Volunteer, personally affected by autoimmune encephalitis said: "The study is an amazing show of support for members of the encephalitis community. I am entering my third year of recovery, and struggle daily trying to understand the emotional events that occur as they are not a part of my personality that I recognize, and that 'was' me."

The authors call for prospective, long-term studies that track mental health outcomes using consistent, validated tools. They also urge the integration of neuropsychiatric expertise into standard care and the inclusion of patients with lived experience in research design.