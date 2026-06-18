Paid paternity leave supports new fathers' mental health, study finds

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Northwestern UniversityJun 18 2026

A new study from Northwestern University and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago highlights the critical role paid paternal leave plays in supporting new dads' mental health following the birth of their baby.

Using data from a large population-representative survey, the study found that when fathers do not have access to paid leave or cannot take needed time off, they face significantly higher levels of anxiety and depression.

"Bottom line, mental health and paternity leave are linked," said corresponding author and fatherhood expert Dr. Craig Garfield, professor of pediatrics and medical social science at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a pediatrician at Lurie Children's. "Our findings underscore that paternal leave is not just a workplace benefit, it's a public health issue that can deeply impact families and children."

The study will be published June 18 in the American Journal of Public Health.

The scientists analyzed data from the 2022-2023 Ohio Fatherhood Survey (OFS), one of the most comprehensive sources on fathers' experiences during the perinatal period in the U.S. They examined the relationship between leave status and mental health outcomes using validated screening tools for depression and anxiety. Among 4,290 new fathers in the study, 6.6% had depression and 11% had anxiety. Fifteen percent of the fathers did not take leave; 54% took paid leave; 22% took unpaid leave; and 9% took a mix of unpaid and paid leave.

A breakdown of the findings:

  • Unpaid leave is linked to increased anxiety: Fathers who took unpaid leave were 58% more likely to report anxiety symptoms compared with those who had paid leave.
  • Not taking leave strongly associated with mental health risk: Fathers who reported wanting but not taking leave were more likely to experience symptoms of both depression and anxiety.
  • Significant financial barriers: Among dads experiencing mental health symptoms, the most commonly cited obstacle to taking leave was a financial barrier (approximately 75% of those with depressive symptoms and 71% of those with anxiety symptoms).

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The transition to parenthood is a well-documented period of emotional and psychological vulnerability for mothers, but this study highlights how fathers are also at risk. Despite increasing recognition of fathers' roles in early child development, policies and workplace norms often lag in addressing their needs. This study adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that equitable access to paid parental leave can have far-reaching benefits, including:

  • Improved mental health for fathers
  • Stronger parent-child bonding
  • Greater family stability and well-being

What this means for policymakers and employers

The results point to actionable opportunities for policymakers and employers alike. Expanding paid parental leave programs, addressing financial barriers and normalizing dads' use of leave could have measurable impacts on population health, Garfield said.

"As the U.S. continues to discuss how best to support families from day one, paid paternity leave is one valuable tool to use," Garfield said. "Our results show that paid leave can help new dads as they transition into fatherhood, giving them time and resources to get off on the right foot."

Plans to study more nationwide populations

This study builds on earlier research from Garfield. A previous study published in 2025 found 64% of fathers reported taking less than two weeks of leave after the birth of their child, and only 36% of dads reported taking more than two weeks of leave. That study used data from the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System for Dads (PRAMS for Dads survey), which Garfield created and first piloted in Georgia in 2018. PRAMS for Dads will soon be fielding survey responses in 11 states, which will help further this work nationally, Garfield said.

"Mothers and children are certainly important. But, as we approach Father's Day, to ensure the best outcomes for our children and families, we need to think about families holistically and how they function in today's society. States across the country recognize a gap in this essential perinatal public health data and are excited to have a solution."

The study is titled, "Paternity Leave Status and Mental Health Symptoms Among Ohio Fathers: A Population-Representative Survey, 2022–2023." Clarissa Simon is a co-author. The study also was conducted in partnership with the Ohio Colleges of Medicine Government Resource Center.

Source:

Northwestern University

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.2105/AJPH.2026.308554

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

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