Keck School of Medicine of USC and Novartis collaborate to eliminate breast cancer screening barriers

Compelled by disparities in breast cancer outcomes, the Keck School of Medicine of USC's Department of Population and Public Health Sciences and Novartis have joined forces in a pioneering collaboration to support medically underserved communities in Los Angeles County with the goal of eliminating barriers to screening and access.

We're excited to collaborate with Novartis in our shared goals to identify key drivers of health disparities and understand how we can improve access." Chanita Hughes Halbert, PhD, associate director for cancer health disparities at USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Distinguished Professor in Population & Public Health Sciences

Screening & outcome differences

While Black women in the U.S. have higher screening rates for breast cancer than white women, the mortality rate for Black women with breast cancer is about 40% higher than white women -a disparity that is not yet fully understood but has been linked to a lack of access to timely, high-quality care and resources.

Native American and Hispanic women also face significant disparities in breast cancer screening, often resulting in later-stage diagnoses compared to white women.

Novartis has a deep history of advancing breast cancer care, including empowering women to take control of their breast health and make screenings a routine part of care.

"At Novartis, we know that improving outcomes in breast cancer also means addressing the barriers that continue to shape how and when people access care," said Mitchell Medland, MHA, MBA, senior vice president, US therapeutic area head, oncology, Novartis. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to understanding those gaps and applying insights that can help inform more equitable approaches, alongside partners like USC."

Removing barriers to better care

The collaboration with Novartis will focus on the early detection of breast cancer, specifically reaching those in communities where access to breast cancer screening and quality care has been limited.

USC's researchers will examine the everyday obstacles that stand between women and timely care, including insurance coverage, language barriers, and access to reliable transportation.

The Keck School of Medicine of USC and Novartis bring complementary strengths to this collaboration, combining USC's regional expertise in breast cancer health disparities and population sciences with Novartis's experience and capabilities in advancing breast cancer care through collaboration and a passion for transforming patient care.

Hughes Halbert heads up a navigation team at the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention in USC Norris, which has been hard at work connecting community members from medically underserved areas to treatment at comprehensive cancer care centers.

Studies have shown that comprehensive cancer centers typically have significantly higher survival rates and lower mortality risks than other facilities.

"Applying our principles of community-based participatory research to working with a large-scale industry collaborator increases the chances of creative solutions," said Hughes Halbert.

The power of data

A key focus of the collaboration is leveraging data science to identify where gaps in access to care exist and which communities are most impacted compared to state and national benchmarks to develop targeted, meaningful solutions.

Hughes Halbert heads up a navigation team at the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention in USC Norris, which has been hard at work connecting community members from medically underserved areas to treatment at comprehensive cancer care centers.

Studies have shown that comprehensive cancer centers typically have significantly higher survival rates and lower mortality risks than other facilities.

"Applying our principles of community-based participatory research to working with a large-scale industry collaborator increases the chances of creative solutions," said Hughes Halbert.

Listening to community voices

Just as important as the data is hearing from the people behind it. Residents in the underserved communities will share their experiences and challenges in accessing care, and how they view their most difficult impediments to care.

Together, USC and Novartis aim to develop community-driven strategies that will increase awareness of resources available to patients, from clinic locations, and financial assistance to clinical trial access and more-creating lasting improvements in breast cancer care.